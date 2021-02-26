Back behind my house there is a small sand hill. A fox dug a burrow in it several seasons ago and took up residence. I have never seen the fox myself, yet, though other members of my family have. However, we see evidence — paw prints, scat, bones.
About a week ago, the fox got a rabbit. By the time I saw the remains just outside of the fox hole there wasn’t much to recognize as a rabbit, just some fir and pieces of innards. But my niece and nephew came across the kill earlier while the ears and the hind legs were quite visible.
Where I live, just on the edge of town, there is enough open country for a fox to make a living. I’m glad to know its here, glad to know it is finding enough mice and moles and rabbits, and other small prey to survive. There is enough open space (and a vernal marsh) for occasional painted turtles, too, and pileated woodpeckers and owls to regularly move through, along with turkeys and a wood cock a few times, and once, a coyote who came jogging past the house. It's true that the groundhogs and raccoons and deer can be a nuisance, especially when they decide that the garden is interesting, but I’m sure we’re a real nuisance to them also, sometimes.
We are trying to create and improve habitat for these animals, and for the plants which support all of them. We also use parts of the land we live on (with my brother’s family and my sister’s family) for sheep and chickens and bees and dogs and children and yard and gardens of various kinds. But we’re trying operate in a way that recognizes “empty” or wild space as valuable the way it is, and quite beautiful. And as a cheaper way to manage property than, say, a manicured lawn. It is certainly more productive than a manicured lawn.
One of the exciting things I’m learning about is that you don’t need a lot of land on the edge of town in order to create a productive habitat for wildlife. In fact, a corner in a small city-lot backyard is enough space for wildlife habitat to happen, either on purpose or by accident. Truth be told, it probably happens by accident quite often. But there are more and more people doing this intentionally, with one or two, or more, good reasons in mind.
Most in-town, backyard habitats are not going to attract a fox (and probably aren’t being designed to — though a friend of mine told me that he recently saw a fox sunning itself at Black Squirrel Golf Course). Usually the reasons for creating these spaces have to do with attracting pollinators (butterflies, bees, wasps) and birds or other small creatures, growing native flowers and other native plants, edible plantings (berries, nuts, fruits), reduced mowing and watering, building the health of soils, or a desire to see a more diverse palette of the beauty which grows in our part of the world.
And it can be done in just a small patch of backyard space. Or in a front yard as well. It does take some care to maintain such a habitat. The National Wildlife Federation has some good tips for how to create and manage these small pocket spaces, https://www.nwf.org/Garden-For-Wildlife/Certify. It also offers a certificate for providing evidence of what has been created. This is a great way to provide food and shelter for animals, insects and plants that are increasingly under stress.
These habitats are also good for people. We’re also under stress. We also need spaces that remind us we are part of a larger ecosystem. We also need a diversity of sights and sounds and smells and creatures in our lives. Many of us tend to feel better about ourselves when we engage with the living world around us, instead of trying to manipulate and limit it to narrow ideals of form and function.
Our neighborhoods and our city can become havens for all kinds of life. Doing so — even by creating just a five-foot by five-foot natural habitat — can be good for so many creatures, good for us and our children, good for our ecosystem, and good for our wider world. In fact, this is one of the small ways to work at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which is definitely good for the wider world.
This afternoon, Saturday, at 12:30, the Goshen Public Library is hosting a virtual panel discussion with local experts on various aspects of meeting the challenges of climate change. Some of them have direct experience with backyard habitat, and the local and global benefits of creating them. Register at tinyurl.com/gplpanel, and see who else is reimagining the world we live in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.