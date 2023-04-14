There are a pair or Robins outside my office window.
For the past two days they have been working at building a nest between the downspout and the soffit. They bring leaves and grass and small twigs and place them on the aluminum, where most of it falls to the ground. Occasionally, some of what they bring catches, and very slowly a small base is emerging.
This seems futile to me. The work is so time consuming, and takes so much energy, flying back and forth, and hardly any progress to show. But when one of the Robins pauses to perch on the downspout, I can see their point: the roof hangs over about eight inches, protecting the spot. Its probably a pretty good place for a nest. So the Robin flies off, and comes back again, with something else to leave for the nest.
I don’t know at what point a bird gives up on its intention. I don’t know whether the instinct to build a nest is so overwhelming that the intellectual ability to evaluate a site is just bulldozed. I mean, maybe the need to build a nest is so blinding that as soon as an option presents itself, all other possibilities disappear. It’s a nest at this site or bust.
Resilience ideals would suggest that blind devotion to instinct is not a very good survival strategy. Its just too rigid. Too many eggs in one basket, so to speak. The fact that Robins (and other birds, and many other species) have thrived for thousands and thousands of generations — are, in other words, resilient — indicates that they are not only relying on instinct to build nests or to survive generally. They’re using intellect as well.
Intellect and instinct work together to build resilience in all living creatures. I know that some people will say its not right to attribute intellect to an amoeba or a tree or a Robin or even a dolphin. I guess maybe that has to do with the definition of intellect, and who is doing the defining. Humans are a pretty self-centered species, so its not surprising that we would define intellect as something which only belongs to us. That is a seriously narrow view.
I’ve spent a lot time over the past several weeks watching basketball — NCAA men’s and some women’s tournament. At the end of it, I admit to feeling a little overdosed. I put in a lot of time focused on a very niche activity within the human experience.
In the last few days, as I’ve emerged from this basketball bubble, I find myself thinking about that particular fixation, and also about the larger obsession which we have with ourselves, as expressed (for example) in the billions of hours of media programming available about…humans. News, police procedurals, action movies, psycho-thrillers, infomercials, everything on social media, the entire internet. Its almost exclusively about people. We don’t see much, or think about much, or talk about much, or give much attention to anything other than people.
Its hard for us, me, to see what intellect and resilience looks like in other living creatures. Its hard for us, me, to see much of anything about other creatures. Its hard to see other creatures.
What we see is usually something which is in the way of people. This week, I was made aware of a topped street tree – branches and limbs sawed off leaving enormous stubs in the air. Its one of the most awful things which can be done to a living tree, condemning it to a slow death of decay, which will penetrate downward through most of those cuts over many years, weakening the tree, even as it struggles to live. I find it deeply painful to look at. I’m not sure what the person who did this thought about, but it wasn’t about a fellow creature.
I’m guilty too. Its very hard for me to see others. Especially other creatures. Its hard for me to appreciate their instincts, their intellect, their dogged resilience. I get lost in my own wants and needs and habits, and so I easily intellectualize my right to tread on these others.
I’m not likely to stop watching basketball — the NBA playoffs start this week. But I am thinking about the amount of time I spend obsessed with human minutiae. I can spare some time to see the others around me, like the Robins outside my window. Or the Mayapples poking their little gnome-hat stalks out of the forest soil. Or the spider spinning a web on the wood pile. Or buds swelling at the tips of the Serviceberry tree.
Seeing these others, and the rightness of their lives, helps me to see what is right about my own life.