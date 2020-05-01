As the Covid pandemic has moved into and settled in Elkhart County and Goshen, all of us have experienced changes in our routines and expectations. We’ve had to pare down, or be more patient than we’re used to, or maybe even go without. From our different perspectives, we’ve all heard of and noticed (and worried about) the things which are most essential to us — from duties and workers to services and resources.
Food is the most essential of all.
Most of us, I trust, are getting enough to eat. Most of us, I hope, haven’t had to change our eating habits drastically. Most of us, as the pandemic plays out, aren’t terribly worried about the next meal, or tomorrow’s meals, or next week’s meals. Most of us, but not all of us.
There are some folks in our community for whom food insecurity was an issue before the coronavirus, and whose situation is now worsened. And there are some folks for whom the effects of the virus have resulted in food insecurity through loss of income or loss of mobility or loss of other resources. The Window in downtown Goshen is now distributing food boxes in weekly increments rather than monthly as a response to the growing need. We have heard these kinds of anecdotes and fragments of these stories on the news. Those stories are right here.
For me, it inevitably makes me wonder how close am I, and my family, to hunger? What are the circumstances which could lead to food insecurity for me? How vulnerable is our food supply and distribution system? I suspect there are quite a few of us who have had these kinds of thoughts over the past weeks. The supermarket hording which we saw indicates this — fearfulness about staples which might not be available, needing to stockpile necessities. Baking yeast, for instance, remains in short order.
It seems our food systems have remained viable to this point. Though we need to be careful about going to stores and markets, there continues to be plenty of food and plenty of variety to buy if we have funds. By most accounts, the food pantries in our county are being well supplied with donations of food and money. The system as it has existed (or evolved) is, for the most part, operating.
But it is operating under stress. And this is important for all of us to be aware of. The entire economy, of course, is under stress right now, but it can hardly be argued that any other sector of this stressed economy is more important, more essential, than our food and agricultural sectors. Food workers from grocery stores to restaurants to processors to farms have all been deemed essential. Along with stories about increased food insecurity, we are also hearing stories about farm workers and processing plant workers and grocery workers who are fearful of their working conditions, who are afraid they will get sick and spread the virus. We are beginning to hear predictions about planting and future harvests jeopardized indirectly and directly by the pandemic.
I am by no means an expert on these issues — I am very much a novice. But as I’ve begun to listen to others who are much more informed, about food systems and about on-the-ground realities in Goshen and Elkhart County, I am struck more clearly by the environmental and resilience intersections of this issue.
There are two important aspects around food which I think are emerging. One, is that food insecurity is likely to keep increasing in our community for some time as the economic effects of the pandemic deepen. These are immediate to long-term needs which we need to prepare for in order to meet generously and graciously. Feeding those for whom food is difficult to buy is a central part of our food system, and both reflects and determines our most basic resilience.
The second aspect in these food conversations isn’t so much emerging as re-emerging. It is the awareness that our food production and distribution system has deficits that need to be addressed. Largely, that awareness is expressed in the recognition that we could be feeding ourselves, in our communities, in our county, much more than we do: we produce a lot of food, but much of it is consumed elsewhere because it gets out-sourced or out-priced. We can’t produce everything (e.g. bananas, avocados), but there is so much which we do (dairy, grain, meat, fruit, vegetables). In this moment of wide uncertainty it makes sense to imagine a much more localized food economy — including home and community gardens — which could remove some of the concern about food supplies from across the nation or across the globe. Food is perhaps the most profound manifestation of our environment and our community.
As we think about a better, more equitable, more resilient food economy, lets also remember those living with food insecurity right now. The United Against Hunger Food and Fund Drive is Saturday, May 16. Please go to https://www.unitedwayec.org/COVID-19 to learn how you can help.
