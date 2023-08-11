I first met Ryan Smith twelve years ago.
He had recently completed the Indiana DNR’s Tree Steward certification course, and needed to log some volunteer hours in order to finalize the certificate. He was willing to do whatever, and told me that he had a landscaping degree background. Pulling weeds at the City Nursery seemed to me a little menial, but that was a task that needed some attention, and he wasn’t put off at the prospect.
He did a great job, and I quickly began to understand that he not only knew plants and some of the trees in the nursery, but that he was interested in larger issues of city planning, and how a community works at caring for its living ecosystem.
For instance, Ryan knew about tree inventories. He was aware of the way that an urban tree inventory can be used to track maintenance needs, growth progression of trees, and where trees need to be planted. This both impressed and excited me because at that I time I was stumbling my way through the creation of our first GIS tree inventory. He volunteered to do some of the remaining inventory work, even though he had completed the hours for his Tree Steward certification.
That was just the beginning. I distinctly remember the first time he showed me some 3-D computer models which he had made, envisioning trees along the Pike Street commercial corridor. The streetscape from Indiana Avenue to 3rd Street was transformed with canopy, taking into account businesses, signage and infrastructure.
I remember a series of conversations in which he proposed mini-pop-up-parks — a good-sized container tree and a bench — on downtown Main Street during First Fridays, as a way to imagine more green space. He wanted to help create a vibrant, inviting landscape in some of the toughest urban settings.
Ryan also became very interested in a project to create a small non-profit organization which would help to plant trees on private property in Goshen. He came to Tree Board meetings in 2015 where the details were being discussed, and though he wasn’t a member, volunteered to research other similar organizations. He came back with templates for by-laws and structure. Not glamorous stuff at all.
But nonetheless essential nitty-gritty for lifting something off the ground. In 2016, when Trees For Goshen (TFG) launched, he was asked to be the first Director, given all the time which he had put into creating the organization. Fortunately, he accepted the role, and quickly helped to write a sizable grant which really helped the new non-profit get rolling.
Ryan wasn’t all business. It was his idea to have year-end TFG meetings at Angel’s House of Pancakes, for instance. He loved skiing, and even gave lessons at Swiss Valley. He had a sly, dry sense of humor, which I didn’t always catch in the moment. He was an avid music-lover. Really avid: he had press credentials for shows and festivals so that he could get backstage, collect interviews, take photographs, write reviews. He was really into it, especially heavy metal and similar genres, and knew the art form well.
More recently, Ryan gave up the TFG Director role and took on the treasurer position, and was appointed as a Tree Board member. With TFG he was working at increasing social media presence by creating weekly blurbs about urban forestry and forestry efforts in Goshen. On Tree Board, he was leading the work to create a new 2024 Canopy Calendar, modeled on the 2021-22 two-year calendar which he spearheaded.
This included all the layout and some of the creative content. He was also coordinating an effort to beautify the corner of Madison and Lincolnway East – including the large stormwater basin just north of the High School — gathering input from the High School (including students), INDOT, and City officials. In Elkhart, where he worked in the Planning Department, he had just helped to complete a significant urban forestry grant application with the US Forest Service.
Ryan died in a car accident on July 24. He was only 48. I struggle to think about how the many good projects he was working on will be picked up and completed. Maybe good work is never completed; it just goes on and on, and bears the selfless imprint of those who give it their care.
I last saw and talked with Ryan two weeks prior. We met at Silverwood Mennonite Church, where he attended, and were joined by a few others. We walked through the beautiful woods behind the church building, noticing all the life that is there, all the secret corners and corridors, all the quiet and hidden goodness, wondering how best to share this with other people.
I suppose something of Ryan lingers in these woods, and in other places, and in many people.
Ryan’s obituary, including visitation and service information, can be found at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com/obituary/ryan-smith.