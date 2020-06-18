Like many — hopefully most — of us, I have been paying attention to the protests around the United States over the past couple of weeks. I am trying to feel the deep and also recent history which triggered them. I’d like to count myself among those who are sympathetic to the demands of protesters — an end to racist subordination practices, an end to racist brutality, an end to racial injustice.
I think these strong protests in full public view are absolutely necessary. I also know that it's every bit as necessary for me to confront the racism is my own little life. I’m really struggling to do this. I think it’s probably because, like most white people, it’s not something which I have to think about much, or with detailed experience. It’s only when racial injustice suffered by someone else is put in my face — like the murder of George Floyd — that I’m made uncomfortable and have to think about it.
I’m uncomfortable, and I’m thinking about it now.
I’m thinking about how to recognize the racist attitudes and structures which I benefit from and which I unwittingly aid and abet. I admit that I am bad at this. I’m thinking about overt white violence against black and brown people, past and present, and what I need to do about it. I am thinking about the slow and subtle ways that racism burns families down while I watch from a safe place of privilege. I admit that claiming guilt does not absolve or excuse me.
I feel angry and sad that racial injustice is such a profound part of our American reality. I know that my anger and sorrow are nothing compared to the anger and sorrow — and pain — of those who are routinely dehumanized, beaten, imprisoned, marginalized, dismissed, broken and killed as a result of white American racial apathy and sin. It’s hard for me to understand why more of us — myself foremost — are so willing to let our anger and sadness dissipate and disappear into the status quo of numbness and delusion.
Actually, that’s not honest. We go to the status quo precisely because it is numb and delusional, and free of discomfort. I do understand this. That’s why I let myself go there. Also because, as a white person, I can go there; I have easy, irrevocable access to that numb, bucolic status quo, a place where you have to be white in order to gain full entry. That’s racism at work for me.
I am also thinking a lot about what confronting racial injustice and white privilege has to do with resilience. It seems there is a clear and fraught relationship among these concepts. It seems to me that a nation, a society, a community cannot be resilient in the presence of racial injustice. It seems to me that resilience and racial injustice are diametrically opposed — one seeks fullness of life for all, the other seeks diminishment of some for the enhancement of others. It seems to me, furthermore, that the work of growing environmental resilience (increasing the health and wholeness of our ecosystem) is one side of a coin, and on the other side of same coin is the work of growing social resilience (increasing the health and wholeness of all people). Unless both sides are backed by the bank, the coin is counterfeit, worthless, there is no resilience.
One of the ideas we have been working to articulate for the new Department of Environmental Resilience is the notion that humans treat the environment in the same way that we treat each other, and vice versa. That is, when we treat people poorly, it’s a good indicator that we will also treat the ecosystem around us poorly; and that if we abuse the land we live on, we are likely to abuse people as well. Conversely, when we treat the environment with respect, we also treat people with similar respect.
It’s true that this is probably a simplified expression of a complicated set of realities — realities that have intertwined roots, which, when looked at closely reveal a very tight, symbiotic structure. I think this complexity only makes the simplified statement more relevant.
I am not interested in co-opting the power of the movement for racial justice to the purposes of environmental resilience. What I want to say is that the movement for racial justice has to happen within my own department of environmental resilience, that I can’t point at police departments or other institutions if I am unwilling to get to work in my own place.
What I want to say clearly is that environmental resilience will never be achieved — here or anywhere else — unless there is an equal, vibrant and penetrating commitment to racial justice and reconciliation everywhere.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.