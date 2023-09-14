Two falls ago, we gathered about 300 acorns from “Big Red”, the enormous Red Oak tree at Walnut Park, on North 6th Street.
We inspected them, looking for insect damage or cracks, and discarded roughly 100. The remaining acorns we took to the City Nursery.
At the Nursery we dug up and then tilled a 20-foot bed, 5 feet wide. We made three shallow furrows the length of the bed. And then we dropped the acorns in, lightly packing about an inch of soil over them. Before we were finished, we installed a three-foot chicken wire fence around the acorn bed.
The following spring (2022) we began checking in early April for signs of life. We knew it was probably too soon, but it was hard not to check. All month long we waited.
In early May, Kendel and Melanie at last saw tiny leaves on spindly red stems emerging from the ground. There weren’t many; they were spaced widely and haphazardly across the three rows. When I went to see them I felt a sense of relief that at least a few of the acorns had germinated.
I wondered if maybe our fence hadn’t served to keep squirrels away from the seeds, or if maybe our inspection of the acorns the prior fall hadn’t been careful enough. I decided to be glad for the dozen or so which were growing, rather than disappointed that we didn’t have more.
Several days went by, as I recall, before any of us had a chance to get back out to the Nursery. And I don’t remember which of us first noticed. But we shouldn’t have assumed that our baby oak count was final.
Not by a long shot. Because the next time we looked, the number of seedlings had multiplied. Where before it looked like a random scattering of germinating oaks, distinct rows were becoming clearly visible. Over a period of two weeks, dozens and then scores of little trees poked their way through the soil on wobbly little stems and unfurled miniature leaves.
We were thrilled, to say the least.
The growing season of 2022 brought plenty of rain, spread quite consistently throughout, even in the traditionally hottest and driest months. Through the summer, we watched as the little trees slowly pushed out new sets of leaves, that stretched out nearly to the size of leaves on a mature Red Oak. The stems were still so skinny and undersized that it seemed impossible for them to support these expanding leaves.
Those oversized leaves, however, were quite intentionally large, efficiently photosynthesizing as much food for the growing trees as they possibly could – food needed to grow all of their new root systems, stem structures and more leaf production, as well as surplus food already in anticipation of the coming winter. By last fall, some of those trees had put on a full foot of growth.
This spring, our year-old Red Oak seedlings leafed out pretty much in unison, a little oak choir unrolling their leaves for the warming sun. Initially, they put on a lot of growth through late April and into early May, typically several inches in just a matter of weeks. But as May wore on, the plentiful moisture of March and April disappeared. And by the first week of June young trees across Goshen were struggling.
Our oak seedlings were no different. Their leaves curled and shriveled and began to brown in a 48-hour period, even as we began irrigating.
There are some advantages to being a small tree with a small root system. When the water shows up, even if its not quite on time, the tree is able to access it and distribute it easily across its parts. That’s exactly what these trees did as we continued to pump water to them: as quickly as they had wilted, they filled out again, and regrew leaves.
We kept up the watering through June, and by July, rain became regular and plentiful again. In fact, so plentiful that about a third of the trees added a secondary flush of growth, putting on another six inches above the other trees. As of now, in September, the leaves are so thick that they rest on each other and overlap, shading out weeds below them.
Later this fall, after leaf drop, we plan to begin carefully digging and moving these little trees. There are so many of them that we probably will have to finish moving them next spring. And because there are so many, we likely won’t have space in the nursery to hold all of them. So, if you’re interested in a little Red Oak seedling from the 200-year-old “Big Red”, get in touch with us.
These trees have an ancient connection to our place and deserve caring homes.