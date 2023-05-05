Goshen is known as the Maple City. It has been for a long time.
Generally, we who live in Goshen, or nearby, don’t think much about this moniker. Maybe we don’t ever think about it. Its just a nickname that everyone knows, like a team mascot, like Cardinals, or Ducks, or Mighty Ducks. We don’t usually think about what it means, or where it came from.
But I think the Maple City identity is a really interesting part of who we are.
Joe Springer, the curator at the Mennonite Historical Library at Goshen College, passed on bit of research he worked on once. One of the earliest references to the Maple City is from the Goshen Daily News, which, on August 21, 1888, stated that “Goshen should be called the ‘Maple City’”. Through the 1890’s there was a growing number of Goshen businesses using Maple City in their name: Maple City Chair Company, Maple City Hotel, Maple City brand butter, for instance.
Goshen was not the only Midwestern city to take on this nickname. Nor even the only one in Indiana — Laporte, just a few counties west, has also been known as the Maple City. There doesn’t need to be anything especially proprietary about the name; maple trees are not exclusive to Goshen. But for some reason — or maybe many reasons — we have persisted in using this name as a distinguishing factor.
The Goshen Daily News in 1897 refers to an ordinance intended to maintain “the magnificent shade trees, that has caused [Goshen] to be many times called the ‘Maple City’”. I haven’t yet taken time to research what this ordinance may have stated explicitly, but it sounds like something which must have echoed civic pride and interest in trees.
I’m curious about whether this ordinance mentions maple trees in particular. At any rate, the sentiment of the writer of the article, seems to be that being known as the Maple City is a good thing, and that a legal process to encourage this identity is also a good thing.
Through the early decades of the twentieth century the Maple City name seemed to gain traction, with more businesses, brands, clubs, and local sports teams adopting it. Even Goshen College took on the maple leaf identity as the name of its yearbook and mascot. And without a doubt, actual planting of maple trees was taking place as well.
Old streetscape photos and postcards of Goshen from one hundred years ago make this quite clear: tree-lined streets are normal, and seem to be showcased, illustrating the presence of large mature trees along with younger, newer plantings. Most of our streets are predominantly maple to this day, including some trees which likely date back to the early 1900s.
The legacy of these maple trees — of being the Maple City — is especially intriguing to me. I suspect that our regular planting of maples over the decades may have spared us the catastrophe of the Dutch Elm Disease in the 1950s, 60s and 70s. Other cities and towns across North America which heavily planted Elms on their streets were devastated as these beautiful trees died in waves. Ash trees were often chosen to replace elms in those towns.
I think it was the same reliance on maples that meant our losses to the Emerald Ash Borer, which has killed billions of ash trees over the past fifteen years, was relatively limited. We have certainly lost elm and ash trees over the years to these invasive pests, but no where near the numbers of many other communities. In the Maple City, maples have been our steady stalwart.
We understand now that maples are also susceptible to destructive invasive pests (such as the Asian Long-horned Beetle), meaning that we need to grow a much more diverse urban forest than in the past. Climate change will slowly alter our ecosystems and natural habitats, also driving the need to plant a wider variety of tree species than in the past. Nevertheless, maples, especially silver maples, will continue to grow, and even thrive here, regenerating on their own as they have since the last ice age.
This connection to something so old, and so essential to our ecosystem — the maple trees — is what I find most inspiring about our Maple City identity. It speaks not only to our connection to the natural world, but also our appreciation for it, our reverence for it, and even our reliance on it. The trees in our midst shelter and protect us, clean our air and water daily, keep us cool and make our neighborhoods beautiful.
For thousands of years, many different people have loved the trees in this place. We, in the Maple City, are part of that long line.
Planting trees today extends that love into the future.