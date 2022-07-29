Strong storms over the first part of the summer have damaged quite a few trees across Goshen.
In a few cases, storms have put entire trees on the ground or otherwise destroyed the bulk of a tree. However, this is actually the great exception – the vast majority of trees remain anchored to the ground via their roots during a storm, and trunk failure is by far the least likely scenario.
Damage to branches and limbs is much more common. And while this may not appear as catastrophic as a downed tree, it can potentially have an equal effect over a longer period of time.
Branches that are torn or ripped, and otherwise broken in a storm generally exhibit long, jagged wounds. Its not unusual for branches to tear down the side of the limb or trunk which they are attached to. Even if a sizeable tear hasn’t occurred, breaks are ragged and splintered, with uneven wood poking out of the opening.
These wound features tend to be true in damage to large branches and in small branches alike. These features — ragged, jagged, uneven, splintered — are the reason that care should be given to storm damaged trees.
Ragged and uneven branch wounds are extremely difficult for a tree to heal. This is because the living tissue of the tree has to grow around and over all the exposed surfaces in order to compartmentalize the opening, and “seal” it closed.
The longer it takes for these wounds to heal, the longer they remain unprotected from water, insect activity, fungal colonization, bacterial entry, and decay. Once decay sets in — softening and decomposing the wood — a cavity can begin to form.
And when a cavity forms at the outside face of the tree — open to the elements — there is really nothing which the tree can do to protect itself: because of the cavity there is no surface for the tree to grow new tissue across in order to compartmentalize the wound. At that point, decay will slowly penetrate further into the tree.
Decay is a larger or smaller issue depending on where an unattended tree wound was sustained. If the decay forms in a smaller branch, future removal may not be much of an issue, either for the tree or for the person doing the branch removal. Or, if a smaller branch fails and falls because of decay, there may not be much risk to people or property.
On the other hand, if the decay forms in a major limb, or at the trunk, the results can be more serious. While a tree can live with decay for a very long time, eventually it has to be addressed because of progressive degeneration; and if this is located in the central structure or structures of the tree, removal is an increasingly likely scenario.
In this way, a tree may survive the moment of a storm, but meet its demise years down the road because of damage which the storm caused. Sadly, this is usually untimely demise — the tree dies much earlier than it should have. In order to achieve our canopy goal of 45% tree coverage across the City, we need to care for our existing trees, as well as plant new ones.
There are ways to prevent this kind of slow decline and early death as the result of storm damage. Repairing a storm-damaged tree is not the same as repairing a storm-damaged house — while a house can be put back together, a torn branch can’t be re-attached — but the intent to restore function is the same. Repairing a storm-damaged tree means cleaning up the wounds so that the tree has the best chance to heal and compartmentalize openings before decay sets in.
The basic principle is to remove as much of the jagged and splintered opening and leave as smooth and solid a surface as possible. Without a doubt this is much trickier to achieve with some wounds than others, and may require specialized tools and a professional arborist. But other wounds can be repaired with a simple handsaw, by removing the damaged portion of branch back to the place where it is attached to a larger branch or the trunk.
This video link gives a good tutorial on repairing a damaged branch: https://youtube.com/watch?v=R2PRVqs-Zig . As noted in the video, coating a wound with paint, tar, caulk or another sealant is not recommended.
This week we worked on repairing some storm-damaged street trees. In one of them, insect activity was already present in several wounds, just weeks after the damage occurred. Repairing the damage will give this tree a good opportunity to heal and live a long life.
The City’s 50/50 Street Tree Maintenance program will share the cost for repair work on street trees or trees otherwise in the public right-of-way. If you have a tree which needs repair work, please contact at environmental@goshencity.com.