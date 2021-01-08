Here we are in the dead of winter, and I’m thinking about compost.
To the point, what I’m especially thinking about is leaves, and compost. Even more specifically, leaf compost. I’m thinking about the way leaves break down into soil and duff over time. Part of the reason for this is that my youngest son began an experiment in our bedroom window back in October. He took a clear plastic container and put about 2 inches of soil in the bottom — soil from our garden. On top of the soil he laid a leaf. He put the lid back on the top of the container, poked some holes and has been watching what happens. I’ve been watching it, too.
We haven’t been making daily observations or measurements, or anything that systematic and scientific. But whenever he thinks to look, or whenever I do, we see how the leaf has curled, or part of it blackened, or sprouted some fungi, or dropped a significant piece of debris directly onto the soil bed. It still looks like a leaf, though it is essentially the same color as the soil now. Some of the tip has disappeared entirely — decomposed to soil — and maybe another 25% of it is getting a gauzy, threadbare appearance as microorganisms feed on the leaf tissue. Slowly, but surely, even in this unnatural setting, the leaf is composting.
That’s part of why I’m thinking about leaves and compost. The other part is that I’ve been thinking about our urban tree Canopy Goal to grow the tree shade in Goshen from 22% to 45% by 2045, essentially doubling our trees. Our city stormwater coordinator, Jason Kauffman, recently circulated some research literature about the way leaves can leach enough nutrients into stormwater runoff that it can become an overload to water ecosystems in our streams and rivers. This happens when the leaves are piled on or near pavements that channel water toward storm sewer inlets. And of course this most frequently happens in the fall, when leaves come down from trees, people rake them up and put them at the curbside for city pick-up.
I don’t want our increased canopy of tree leaves to contribute excess nutrients to our water. Of course, for thousands of years, there was nearly 100% canopy coverage in the place Goshen now lives, all along the Elkhart River and Rock Run Creek, and all those leaves presumably never created a nutrient overload. The big difference was that most of the leaves fell directly to permeable soil, where they composted and decomposed in place, and the nutrients were absorbed directly into the soil. Today, we have square miles and square miles of impermeable surfaces and pavements, which collect and concentrate the runoff from leaves, which we have further collected and concentrated at the streetside.
So compost. Could we voluntarily begin to change our leaf processing practice toward composting? What I mean is composting leaves on site — the property where they grow and fall. That way they don’t have to be gathered up and placed on or near the pavement, where the nutrients are likely to leach into our waterways. If we could choose a back corner of the yard — or any spot will do, really — and dedicate it for composting leaves, we could keep those nutrients in our own soil. That’s a great place for those nutrients anyways — they help to build the soil’s organic composition, increasing fertility and health. We keep the nutrients local, we keep them out of our waterways, we allow the leaves to turn into useable compost (about nine months if you just let them lay; four to five months if you turn them every once in while). Leaves can also be directly mulched into the yard with a mower.
And the more leaves kept on site, the fewer our hard-working Street Department has to pick up. They’ll be grateful for that. Even better, the fewer leaves they have to pick up, the fewer greenhouse gas emissions that are released into the atmosphere related to the machinery they have to use. And, depending on how big the leaf compost site is, there is a little less mowing to keep up with, which also reduces emissions. Benefits upon benefits. And all in service to the larger benefits of a growing urban forest, which will keep us cool in more than one way.
