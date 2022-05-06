I’m trying to wrap my head around a conundrum.
It has to do with some of the typical outdoor maintenance that many people get geared up for this time of year. The activities are really quite similar, and in many ways come from the very same instinct to tend and nurture a living space. They even require many of the same exact tools. And yet, depending on one’s perspective and purpose, these tasks can seem misguided, or even opposite to each other.
I’m talking about lawn maintenance on the one hand and invasive plant removal on the other.
Let me explain a bit more, if it seems like I’m trying to make something out of nothing. We were watching TV recently and an advertisement came on for an herbicide. In the ad, people were encouraged to kill dandelions and clover in their lawns, and at the end of the ad the people looked both smug and satisfied.
I’ve seen these kinds of ads before, of course, but it had been at least four or five months, and so it felt jarring: I am one of the people who cannot for the life of me figure out why anyone would spend time and money killing dandelions and clover in their lawn.
And I can’t understand why a company would encourage anyone to do such a fruitless and destructive thing (hello, dumping millions of gallons of poison into the soil) unless it was an absolutely cynical ploy to make money: there’s no way dandelions are ever going to be eradicated, so it’s the perfect scam.
Everyone take a deep breath – me too.
Several afternoons later, I was working in the woods around my house, and I worked my way over towards my brother’s house. He was out, and saw me, and wondered what I was up to.
“Oh,” I said, “I’m just pulling garlic mustard, cutting out honeysuckle and multiflora rose, a few grape vines.” I gave a wry laugh, and then said this sentence: “I’m just trying to keep it to a dull roar – I know I’ll never win.”
Gulp. In a split second I heard my own internal tirade about people obsessed with dandelion removal. In another split second I remembered that I’ve used herbicide to kill or control invasive plants in my woods. In another split second I quickly said to myself, “but that’s different – .” And in the next split second I wondered, “If it’s different, how?”
I feel like there is a difference, but its nuanced and its hard for me to pin down. The dandelion, by most accounts, is a non-native in North America. At its best, it has very successfully naturalized to this continent; at its worst, it is invasive. Just like those invasive plants I try to manage in my woods.
In my mind, the defining of a species as invasive is part of the nuance. When I looked it up on the internet, dandelions are defined, defended, and condemned across the spectrum. (I will note that in my search engine, an herbicide company had the first entry — condemning dandelions as “America’s toughest, most invasive weed.” Hmm.)
I’ll concede, that if you are a lawn purist, if you want a monoculture of cool-emergent turf grass, dandelions are an invasive scourge. As are any other plant, presumably. And, maybe by extension, any animal, or person, or puff of wind, who may inadvertently introduce another plant species. That may sound excessive — but of course a monoculture trophy lawn necessarily relies on unnatural and arguably excessive inputs to keep it that way.
This raises the question of whether removing invasive plants from my woods is unnatural and excessive? I’ll give an indirect (somewhat evasive) answer: in the woods, this activity theoretically promotes and preserves diversity, rather than limits it. Invasive species in the woods, like Tree of Heaven, and the others mentioned above, can choke out dozens of native plant species, and can even suppress tree species over time.
The foundation of a healthy ecosystem — whether a yard, a ten-acre prairie, or a hundred-acre forest — is biodiversity. So by controlling a handful of invasive plant species, I’m aiming to encourage dozens of native species and improve the overall health of the woods.
I don’t presume to say I have the right approach — like I said, this is a conundrum. I also have a yard, which I mow in order to limit biodiversity (I don’t want a briar patch in the lawn). What I’m concerned about is the narrative that a dandelion-free, monoculture lawn is desirable. I’m also concerned that the narrative of my woodland maintenance work sounds partially similar. This is worth thinking about.
I applaud that people love their yards and greenspaces, and want to work hard at making them beautiful, life-giving places. That’s a great instinct. The more life, the more better.
