The Juneteenth Holiday and celebrations prompt me to think about the relationship between people and land.
Ultimately, the land is what sustains all people, and all other land-dwelling creatures; land provides us the space and ingredients for survival. We’ve created all sorts of ingenious, and not-so-ingenious, short-cuts for survival on the land, some which benefit many, and some which benefit only a few.
Slavery is one of those short-cuts for survival which benefit only a few.
Juneteenth marks the emancipation of the last slaves in the United States, which is far more important than most of us have historically recognized. I say “most of us” because the majority of us (myself included) are not descended from American slaves of African ancestry. Its hard for me to fully appreciate what the end of slavery, the beginning of freedom, feels like.
One of the things which I try to understand is that the legacy of slavery — the shadow of slavery — is long. Its end in the United States, almost 160 years ago, changed some important economic and social realities, even though other structures of racialized and racist power have become entrenched and insidious in our culture.
We struggle to recognize these powers even in our midst. I think these social and economic powers are the residual short-cuts for survival which slavery provided to only a few, or to only some.
Slavery anywhere and at any time, and as it existed in the United States, has to be among the worst imaginable abuses which humans can commit against other humans. The consequences are devastating and long-lasting for the enslaved and their descendants. I think the perpetrators and their descendants are also diminished in long-lasting ways.
I don’t know how to prove this, but I imagine that anyone who is willing to treat other people as property, is also willing to treat land as property. I think these things go together. And furthermore, anyone who is willing to degrade and mistreat other people, will also degrade and mistreat land. And so I wonder if one of the legacies of slavery in our culture is not only a willingness to mistreat people (and struggle to recognize it), but also a willingness to mistreat land (and also not recognize that).
If we once commodified people, we can commodify anything, and treat it however we want in order to line our pockets, including trashing it to serve our purposes.
What I find myself thinking about is a cultural correlation between the health of people and the land: one reflects the other. Where people are healthy and happy and well-cared for, the ecosystems will be healthy and diverse and well-functioning. And vice versa — where the ecosystems are self-sustaining and vibrant, the people will also be. The opposite would then also be true. Where people are treated unequally and inequitably and as less-than-necessary, the land and its ecosystems will also be abused and taken advantage of and damaged.
There are a few emerging metrics which maybe help to bear this theory out. The World Happiness Report has been building a body of global research for eleven years to determine what contributes to feelings of happiness and well-being. Three key indicators of happiness are health, parity of wealth, and trust. The 2020 WHR synthesis notes, regarding environment, that “people are happier when they trust each other … and care about the welfare of others. …This trust also increases social and political support for actions [such as longer-term sustainable land use] to help secure the futures of those in other countries and future generations.” (worldhappiness.report/ed/2020/environments-for-happiness-an-overview/) The Environmental Justice Index (maintained by the US Center for Disease Control) measures the likelihood that poor environmental quality will adversely affect people.
Similar to the WHR, key indicators are health and income, along with land use practices and access to natural settings. These two on-going studies link human well-being to health (unsurprisingly), fair and equitable treatment (also unsurprisingly), and environmental integrity (health of the land) in the present and in the future. Healthy land leads to healthy people, and vice versa; unhealthy land leads to unhealthy people, and vice versa.
Short cuts to survival often have unforeseen or unimagined costs. Centuries of slavery and its repercussions is one egregious example. The burning of fossil fuels and resulting global warming is another one. There are many, many more, from the overuse of herbicides and pesticides, to the forced removal of native nations. Recognizing these truths can be absolutely overwhelming. But the good news is that we can recognize the truth — we do recognize the truth — and we can change our treatment of each other and the abundant land we live on.
Today we know the truth that there are better ways to care for the land, and the creatures that live with us, than in the past. In the same way, we know the truth that there are much better ways to care for fellow humans than we have in the past. I believe this truth can set us free.
Happy Juneteenth.