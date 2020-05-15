I’m guessing that I wasn’t the only one who saw — and was curious about — the painting of trees inside the old county jail on Third Street. They were visible from the street for a few days, several weeks ago — I took a photo back on April 20 which can be seen on the city website at goshenindiana.org/forestry.
The demolition of the building had been under way for quite a while already at that point. As layers of the building were sheared off, one particular room on the third floor was peeled open, revealing these trees, painted or drawn onto the wall.
To me, they appear to be arranged as a grove of trees. There is a larger one in the foreground, and two smaller ones which appear to be behind the larger one, as if they are in the background. They are arranged to give a sense of space and depth, a feeling that you could move into the distance. The tree in the foreground looks like it has a hole in it — there is a large round spot in the trunk about half way up — a hollow maybe. It’s an organic touch given to the tree; the tree isn’t a perfect specimen, it has some character, like a tree which has been living in the wild. The shapes of the trees are distinct, especially the one in the foreground, the one with the most detail: they are all fairly vase-shaped (the classic shape of a mature American elm, and also pretty typical of silver maple), branches arching upward and outward from the central trunk. The trees seem to stretch from floor to ceiling.
I’m not an artist or an art critic, so I can’t comment on the artistic quality of the drawing. Some of the detail is interesting to me, otherwise I wouldn’t have noticed or noted it. But what I’m most interested in is who, and why. I would love to know who created those trees on the wall of the jail. I would love to know what those trees meant to that person, what memory or experience was that person working from? What did those trees make that person feel? Why did that person choose to draw trees, instead of, say, people or animals or buildings or cars?
Of course, it’s totally possible the person who drew the trees also drew a lot of other things. Maybe they were just covered up, or done elsewhere, or had already been demolished. I don’t know. I don’t have any idea what that particular space was used for in the jail — I don’t know if it was an inmate cell, or a recreation room, or an office. I don’t know if there was any kind of window in that room. I don’t have any way of knowing who or what kind of person might have created those trees — prisoner, guard, chaplain, I don’t know.
But it sure is striking to me — regardless of who it was and regardless of the purpose of that room — someone put trees on the interior wall of the jail. I’m tempted to read a lot into that. I’m tempted to probe the psychology of crime and punishment, freedom and incarceration, justice and redemption, concrete and metal, and the representation of trees within that context. I think there is a lot of heavy muck worth digging up in there.
Jails are not nice places. They’re not designed to be. No one wants to go there. They are intended to make people not want to go there. I once spent three hours accidentally locked in that very jail in high school (a story for another time). That was more than enough for me. As this jail comes down, and the courthouse and its treed lawn and the downtown become visible beyond it, many of us are thinking about what should happen to that space. For the past several decades, it has been inhabited by one of the most significant and consequential institutions of our society. The effects which this jail has had throughout our community — both individually and corporately — are profound and indelible. Its presence and its passing leave hallowed ground.
One of the hallmarks of a strong, vital, resilient community is the ability to recognize and provide access to hallowed ground. Doing so builds trust, encourages diversity, and affirms basic goodness. My sense is that the holy nature of the former jail space was finding expression within its heavily bunkered structure long before demolition began. The walls just had to come down in order for it be seen.
