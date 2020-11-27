There will be no shortage of year-end tallies and reckonings over the next few weeks — all of which will try to put the strangeness of 2020 into perspective. I want to add a small Thanksgiving calculation to the overall tabulation, in the form of some of the amazing gifts which Goshen residents have given to our urban forest and our larger environment.
For instance, Patrick Coonan tucked young fruit and nut bearing plants into the city nursery, where they will grow a few years before going into the public orchard at Abshire Park. Kalvin Russel, a Goshen High School student, organized more than 25 friends and family members to remove invasive Tree of Heaven near the orchard, and to spread protective mulch around the young bushes and trees already growing in the orchard. This work helped us to take the next step toward the day these plants produce food.
High school students have played a big role this year. Perhaps the biggest role, overall, was invasive honeysuckle and privet removal in the floodplain forest south of the Rieth Interpretive Center. GHS science teachers Ali Gotwals, Shelly Kunkle, Matt Katzer and Alicia Hofer brought eight different classes out to the woods to work with loppers and muscles, cutting and pulling out these exotic invasive plants. Doing so will give young and germinating native plants and trees a chance to reach sunlight next year, and grow a new generation of the flora, which is best suited for the diversity of our ecosystem. I think most everyone had a good time, and a few had to be coaxed out of the woods. One high school student, Lucy Kramer, has been attending Tree Board meetings regularly.
One of Gotwals’ classes also played a major part in planning and planting two trees at Goshen High School this fall. They planted a dogwood tree along 11th Street and a white oak in the overflow parking lot at the corner of Reynolds and Lincolnway East. NIPSCO generously funded the dogwood. We’ll enjoy the trees for years to come.
Newly planted trees need to be watered. From early June to the end of September, 14 volunteers helped to water more than 300 young trees around the city: Christine Guth, Leonard Beechy, Anne Birky, Cindy Hartzler-Miller, Galen Hershberger, Ned Kauffman, Stan King, Bill Miller, Ron Milne, Larry Rupp, two different Doug Yoders, Walter Schmucker and Jane Stolzfus-Buller. Five days of the week, across the course of the summer, these people took turns helping to keep young trees alive, to the tune of 53,300 gallons of water. Some of them even helped to mulch trees and to put the water bags around trees at the beginning of the season. I doubt those trees will forget this commitment.
Eric Kauffman, Dave Birky and some Rotary members spent time working in the Classified Forest, clearing and maintaining paths for bikers and hikers. This is work which is often unseen by those who use the trail system, but is certainly appreciated. Likewise Joey Gibson’s work at the city nursery, weeding and mulching, and generally helping us to keep up with the maintenance, is unseen work. But his efforts help young trees to develop in good health before they are moved into the community for long lives of shade and beauty. John Keller spent hot hours planting and tending new trees at Fidler Pond; many will be glad for his work in years to come. Avi and Sam Setiawan, and Teo Kingsley planted sapling trees at Abshire Park and put in hours of invasive species removal, as well as weeded and harvested at the Seed To Feed garden.
Members of the Mayors Environmental Advisory Committee — Jose Chiquito, AJ Delgadillo, Glen Gilbert, Kathleen Jones, James Loewen, Phil Metzler, Lew Naylor, Paul Steury, Leah Thill — provided guidance and perspective on projects directly and indirectly related the sustainable wealth of our economy and environment.
Trees For Goshen members Jesse Stoltzfus, Renee Springer, Mattie Lehman, and Jonathan Corbin put in a lot of early morning meeting time (6:30 a.m.) to help plan for planting more than 110 trees this year. Additionally, they helped to coordinate ongoing forest maintenance work with twenty more volunteers in Angie and Rex Hochstetler's urban woods. Many people gave time to these projects; many more people, organizations and churches gave money for these projects. While growing the forest, we are also growing community.
Lastly, I want to recognize the Tree Board: Greg Imbur, Erin Floyd, Dave Ostergren, Ryan Smith, Angie Troyer Saunders, Stan King and Ned Kauffman. They meet monthly to keep tabs on forestry work in the city; and between meetings they are often helping that work to move along. I especially want to note Stan and Ned, who are retiring from Tree Board at the end of this year. Between them, they have served for more than 40 years — Stan since 2004 and Ned since 1993. Their dedication to trees, our environment and people is precious.
One more gift is on its way: look for our Canopy Goal Calendars in mid-December.
