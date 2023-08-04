We’ve had a tale of two summers this season when it comes to rainfall.
May and June were very dry, and July has become quite wet and humid. Pulling up some data from the Elkhart County Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) shows that the Goshen area received about 1.7 inches of rain in June, and 4.7 inches in July. The July amount is pretty close to the Elkhart County average of 4.2 inches; but the June reading is well below the average near 5 inches.
Another way to look at this is to see the gallons of water which volunteers distributed to young trees across Goshen during those two months. In June, 29,250 gallons of water were delivered; so far in July, only 14,350 gallons have been needed. By the time watering started at the beginning of June, the ground was already drying out with the lack of rain and temperatures reaching into the low 90s.
Trees were already showing signs of stress at that point, in spite of an overabundance of rain early in the spring (three weeks of minor flooding in March). In fact, some trees were so stressed, that the healthy first flush of leaves in April and May were yellowing, wilting, and in some cases (especially River Birches) dropping leaves by June.
What this meant for our watering regime is that we had to kick into high gear. Typically, we only water in the morning. This year, from the outset, we watered morning and afternoon in order to save stressed trees. A great set of volunteers continued (and continues) to help with the morning watering, while the afternoon watering was absorbed by our forestry staff.
As the month of June stretched on without rain, we kept up this day-long watering schedule, slowly building up moisture content in the soil around young trees. Most of the trees began to emerge from drought stress.
To me, drought resilience is one of the great “miracles” of plant life, especially in trees. When trees suffer lack of ground water they have to figure out a way to conserve the moisture content which is already within their systems for as long as possible — until rain begins to fall again (or someone brings them water). Its not an easy calculus: leaves are the greatest liability, and also the most important asset.
Leaves create the food (via photosynthesis) which a tree needs for growth, for all its life functions, and to store up for lean times. Without leaves, there is no food for the tree. At the same time, the photosynthetic process of making food requires lots of water, which moves through the tree, to the leaves, and is transpired out of the leaves into the atmosphere. Lots and lots of water is lost through the leaves.
So what’s a tree to do?
Drought-stressed trees, as we saw in June, almost always allow leaves to wilt, and even fall off. This prevents the loss of additional moisture through the leaves. Most trees have enough food energy stored in their systems to be able to grow new leaves once the conditions are right. Of course, there is the risk that maybe the conditions won’t improve soon enough, or that possibly the tree doesn’t have plenty stores of energy to re-leaf once the conditions are better. In those cases, a tree is likely to die. We had a handful of these.
As we worked to water trees through June and into July we saw trees — some of which had lost all of their spring leaves — push out new leaf buds, then new leaves, and begin to flourish again. It couldn’t have been done without the work of many volunteers and staff. It also couldn’t have been done without the efforts of these trees, to conserve their moisture, protect their energy stores, and then use that energy properly when water was available again. Trees that looked dead (even though they weren’t), appeared to come back to life.
There are a small number of trees which are still working their way back to full health, trees which haven’t fully re-leafed, where there was some branch die-off. We are keeping a close eye on those; sometimes it can take more than one season for a tree to recover from drought stress, especially if it depleted its energy stores. For this reason, we will anxiously watch all of these trees next spring.
The good amount of rain which we are receiving now is very welcome. It adds much more moisture to the ground than mechanical watering. Even so, we’ll keep up our regular morning watering in order to ensure the best recovery possible.
After all, these young trees are the shade trees which will cool us in the warmer decades ahead.