In the past weeks since Dr. Don Minter’s death, one of the things I’ve been thinking about is the relatively short amount of his life I participated in — I only knew him the last 13 of his 91 years.
I’ve been thinking about the things which I’m aware of that he was doing at the end of his life — serving as a City Council member, serving the Boys and Girls Club of Goshen and Elkhart County in numerous ways, board appointments to Goshen Hospital and Oaklawn Hospital, tending beloved woodland in southern Michigan, tending beloved family and friends, and serving on the Goshen Tree Board, the place I got to know him. To say nothing of his church involvements. I am a middle-aged man, and find myself wondering, how do you arrive at the end of life with so much yet to give, with so much desire to give and, in Don’s case, with such a wise knack for inspiring generosity in others?
On more than one occasion, I heard Don talk about some encounter or another, which, on the surface appeared difficult. Maybe it was with a federal administrator from D.C. who arrived to audit the tiny medical outpost he and a few other young doctors were running in Navajo Country in the late 1950s. Maybe it was a patient in rural 1960s Wisconsin, suspicious of the new doctor who was replacing the only doctor she’d ever known. Maybe it was someone who thought the fledgling Tree Board was an incredible waste of time.
Don described, almost as though he was amazed himself, the way in which quiet conversation with these people allowed each of them to see the other as regular people, as people who wanted the best for their loved ones and community. And that those conversations led to relationship, which transformed everyone, dissipating the adversarial clouds and allowing for cooperation, and even friendship.
I’ve heard others talk about this ability of Don’s, the ability to find commonality and win confidence. And I know from my own experience, the way he befriended me was disarming and subtly empowering, never treating me like a mentee or just another young buck. He called me “brother,” including the last time I saw him in January, signaling he saw me as equal to him, as someone with capacity, as someone capable of receiving and giving as he did, even though I was less than half his age and had far less experience.
That ability to see goodness in others, to help others touch their own goodness and to want to give their goodness into the world is profound, provocative, radical, miraculous — and any and all similar descriptors. At the heart of that ability, I sense the ultimate generosity and generativity — healing, making whole, the work of a good doctor.
I don’t know all the details about how trees became an interest for Don, and then a passion. I know that he and his family planted and tended lots of trees at their former property on Hackett Road. I know that he loved working on land in southern Michigan, which held a secluded glacial kettle lake surrounded by forest. I know that, similar to me, he found working with trees to be life-giving for himself, and he probably intuited the deep and broad medicine which trees are for all people — even if they don’t know it — long before the empirical evidence caught up.
As confirmation, his work with Dr. Doug Schwartzentruber at the Goshen Hospital Center For Cancer Care led to an annual contribution of trees to the city of Goshen beginning in 2005. Since last fall, that contribution has resulted in the planting of 1,800 trees.
If I know Don, he’s not the kind of person who is especially interested in some sort of permanent legacy. I think he would probably be pleased by the idea that 10, 20, 40 years from now, some child will be walking beneath the shade of an oak tree — maybe a gigantic one, if it's 80 years from now — glad for the shade, momentarily struck by the loveliness in the way the roots flow from the ground into the trunk into the branches into the leaves. That child will have no idea of the connection to Don — only that the tree feels good — and yet the connection is there. The connection is real. The relationship lives. It continues to transform, evoking goodness, breathing desire to give more goodness into the world.
Thank you, Don.
