In the coming year, as the government operations climate action plan is completed, we’ll begin working toward a Goshen communitywide climate action plan. This plan will seek to encompass as many of the facets of our city as possible, taking input and ideas from everyone, young and old, low-income to high-income, recently arrived in Goshen or lived here for generations. The climate action plan will be the first opportunity for us to collectively think about our corporate response to the changing climate.
A lot of people in Goshen have been thinking about and taking personal action to lessen the impacts of climate change. Family groups have been doing this; churches, businesses, schools and our government have also been doing this. We see this all around in the solar panels across town, in the recycling bins and gardens, in the bikes and bike paths. Now it is time for all of these smaller parts of our community to gather our experiences and concerns, our hopes and our fears in order to create a picture of what we want Goshen to become.
Climate change is requiring a new definition of economy. Where the old economy has been narrowly focused on paychecks, profit and revenue streams, we are entering an era where economy has to be understood much more broadly, on an ecological scale. What this means for us in Goshen is that while we are still constrained by the narrow economy, we can begin to fashion our society around a larger, more dynamic definition of economy. We can imagine a transition to an economy which recognizes non-human elements not as resources — to be used, and used up — but as partners, participants and beneficiaries in the exchanges that add up to quality of life. For instance, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us have become much more aware of how valuable outdoor spaces and natural settings are to our social and emotional health. Our outdoor space is part of our economy.
So here are some of the characteristics I hope Goshen can move toward:
As our climate warms, and changes the living dynamics of our ecosystem — through more intense heat, more intense precipitation, invasive plants and insects — we will necessarily adapt important aspects of our society. We will move increasingly away from fossil fuels (gasoline, oil, coal, natural gas) toward sustainably produced electricity (solar and wind). We will learn how to power down our lives — at home and at work — so that we require less energy, so that we waste less energy, so that we spend fewer dollars.
I think we will also find ways to slow down. Slowing down may not sound like a natural result of facing into a changing economy, and it may not even sound like a good thing. But as we power down and retune our notions of economy to the timescales and rhythms of our broader eco-community, I think we will find that a slower pace is adequate for the tasks of a good life. This will likely take some intention and attention because it is so different from the continuous speed-up that we are used to. Slowing down may become a hallmark of quality of life in Goshen.
We will become more creative in the way we care for developed space and green space in Goshen. More people are going to come to Goshen — because it's an attractive place to live and because we are relatively insulated from the worst impacts of climate change. These people will need places to live and work. At the same time, we know that our green spaces and green infrastructure will become more and more valuable due to the ways they keep us cool and reduce flood risk. We will find ways to expand our green spaces in order to reap more benefits, opening green corridors throughout the city; at the same time, we will create more compact neighborhoods, which combine space for homes, work, gardens, energy production and recreation, accessible with minimal transportation.
These are some of the things I find myself imagining and looking forward to in the future in Goshen. None of them will just happen by dreaming. It’s going to take work and conversation and imagination from all of us to create the kind of community that can thrive in the midst of climate change. The communitywide climate action plan will be the beginning of that imaginative work and conversation.
