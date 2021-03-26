Goshen’s Arbor Day celebration will be muted again this year. Due to the coronavirus, we will not hold the typical, wide-open public festival of music, food, games and demonstrations about trees. It’s hard to let this go by another spring, but we may be able to hold a larger event later in the year.
Anyways, we can hope, and we can all do the things that will help us to move toward post-pandemic life: get vaccinated, respect social distancing and wear a mask.
We will plan to mark Arbor Day even though we won’t have a community gathering to honor our trees. Instead, as we did last year, we will have a tree give-away for property-owners in Goshen. We will offer 300 trees in a first-come, first-served manner, during the week leading up to Arbor Day, from Saturday, April 24 to Saturday, May 1, at the Rieth Interpretive Center. Five kinds of trees will be available: dogwood, hazelnut, persimmon, sycamore and tulip poplar.
All of these trees will be small, bare-root seedlings. This means that there will be no soil around the roots, the tree roots will be wrapped in plastic to keep them from drying out, and the trees will generally have a diameter smaller than a pencil. Planting instructions will be supplied with the trees.
Property owners in Goshen who are interested in up to three of these trees should contact the city forester at environmental@goshencity.com. Trees will be available for pick-up at the Rieth Interpretive Center during the hours of 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 26 through Friday, April 30, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, and Saturday, May 1. Unreserved trees can be picked up during the same hours, but there will be no guarantee of availability.
Here’s a bit of information about each of the trees which we will give away.
Dogwoods are small, understory trees. They have stand-out blossoms in the spring, and for this reason are often used as an ornamental tree in lawns and landscaping. They will usually grow to 10-15 feet tall, rarely passing 20 feet, and won’t typically spread more than 15 feet wide. Dogwoods usually prefer a bit of shade instead of full sun, so providing them a site which is shaded during part of the day (by a building or another tree) can be beneficial.
Dogwoods can be used to fit in a small space needing a screen, to hide a mechanical like an air conditioner, or simply as a beautiful accent.
Hazelnuts are also small trees, often growing more as a bush, with multiple stems. Hazelnuts tend to be shorter even than dogwoods, usually reaching a top height around 8 feet. When two or three hazelnuts are planted in proximity they will produce an edible nut (also called a filbert). They usually take three to five years to reach nut-producing maturity, and prefer a site with partial to full sun. Hazelnuts can be used to produce nutritious food for people and animals, and for creating a thick screen.
The persimmon tree is commonly thought of as growing farther south than northern Indiana. But it does grow here, and as our climate warms, it will grow here more and more readily. It is a medium to large tree at maturity, growing 35 to 60 feet tall depending on conditions. Even a shorter persimmon can be a good shade tree. Persimmon trees can produce edible fruit if growing close enough to other persimmons. The fruit can be very sweet if harvested at the right moment — otherwise it can be very astringent.
Sycamore is a tree which is very common to northern Indiana, and we see it in many of Goshen’s parks, especially close to rivers. It can become a large tree, growing up to 70 feet tall. Its white bark (especially evident as it matures) and the sharp angles in its branches make it a very distinct tree in any yard or neighborhood. Sycamore is also a great shade producer. Its high canopy can be a great place to stay cool beneath during the hot summer.
Tulip poplar is also a large tree at maturity, growing to 70 or more feet. It tends to have a dominant central trunk, though when grown in the open it will branch out. In the spring it produces a pale, yellow-orange flower whose shape is similar to a tulip. As a large tree, tulip poplar is also a great shade producer. As most folks know, tulip poplar is Indiana’s state tree.
Large trees, which produce more shade, are the most beneficial to a property because of their ability to cool the environment. But a small tree is better than none at all. Let us know if you want to reserve any of these trees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.