Here’s a hypothesis I’d like to raise: human generated greenhouse gas emissions, which are causing global warming, will not be significantly reduced without a correlating increase in biodiversity.
Put a little more succinctly, biodiversity has to increase if we want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
I found myself pulling on the threads of this idea earlier in the week when I sat in on a zoom presentation dissecting the climate portions of the Inflation Reduction Act. Parts of the discussion really had me lost in the thin air of national and international energy policy. Nevertheless, the organizers of this discussion — En-ROADS Climate Workshop — did a good job of illustrating how different aspects of the new IRA bill will create meaningful emissions reductions, even if they are not as robust as they could be, or even need to be. The presenters felt that even if the bill’s results aren’t as far-reaching as wished for, it is still a significant step forward, and creates important momentum.
Among the most interesting aspects of the discussion was an unpacking of the IRA bill’s effect on energy production. As I understand it, this is really at the heart of the climate bill. The bill will help us to make real strides away from coal and gas as the main sources of energy production — and which generate the preponderance of greenhouse emissions — towards low-emission, renewable energy production, such as wind and solar. One of the places where the bill comes up short, according to these analysts, is that it does not address carbon pricing — that is, it does not create a mechanism for building the cost of emissions into energy production (tax, fee, or something else).
This is important because it represents the difference between scaling back emissions (and their climate-changing impacts) over the course of the rest of this century, or over the course of this decade. Carbon pricing could make fossil fuels so undesirable that important emissions targets could be reached in a matter of years, rather than decades.
As I listened to the presentation, I heard a lot about different policies and strategies aimed directly at influencing energy production and consumption — alternative energies, renewable production, technological efficiency — and incentives devised to spur these innovations toward adoption.
And without a doubt, changing the way we create and use energy is absolutely critical to avoiding a climate catastrophe. As good as the provisions in the IRA bill are, they are not yet good enough, and I kept waiting for the presenters to talk about other strategies, outside of energy, to help fill the gap. As an arborist and urban forester, I kept waiting to hear talk about the role of the natural world and trees in particular.
Finally, I wrote a little note in the chat box: What about trees and forests? What effect can they have?
The presentation moved on. About ten minutes later, a response to my question showed up from one of the behind-the-scenes staffers, something along the lines of, “Given the availability of land for planting more trees, and the difficulty in acquiring enough land to make a difference, its hard to say how much effect they can have on emissions. Their most important impact is to biodiversity.”
I was puzzled by this response. But also intrigued, especially by the sentence about biodiversity.
I know that trees sequester massive amounts of carbon dioxide on a global scale (1.5 times as much as the US emits annually, by one 2021 estimate). I also know that our trees and forests — along with our oceans — are being outpaced in their capacity to absorb carbon by our human ability to produce it, at a global scale.
So, obviously, we have to scale back our production of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, such as methane. But I think this is only part of the solution, and I wondered if the response to my question pointed toward this: solving the energy and technology conundrum will not be enough to head off a climate disaster; biodiversity is essential. Trees harbor biodiversity.
Biodiversity has been the big loser during the past two centuries of industrialization, the period of increasing, human-induced climate change. We have stripped, cleared, re-engineered, eroded, drained, plowed-under, paved-over, mono-cultured, polluted, and consumed the planet’s life and life-support systems.
These very systems — these very communities of plants and animals — maintain the delicate balance which has allowed humans to flourish. It seems reasonable to me, then, that maintaining and regrowing biodiverse, self-sustaining ecosystems — rather than continuing to destroy them — should be an equal partner alongside the restructuring of human energy systems as we seek to mitigate and adapt to global warming.
Restoring plants and animals to their status as respected elder siblings will necessarily change the way we manufacture and consume energy. This means acting on a comprehension that we are not the only things with value on earth.
Are we ready for this progression?