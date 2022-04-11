This year marks the 150th anniversary of the first Arbor Day celebration in the United States.
That took place in Nebraska in April of 1872. Since then, the Arbor Day movement has spread across the country and around the world.
Here in Goshen, we are marking the 26th anniversary of being a Tree City USA — designated by the Arbor Day Foundation — for having a tree ordinance, a tree board, spending at least $2 per capita on trees, and for having an annual Arbor Day celebration. We also have a tree canopy goal, to double our tree shade by 2045 — a project worth celebrating.
So Friday, April 29 we’ll have a tree party downtown at the County Courthouse, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
This will be an opportunity to appreciate the great good that trees are in our community, and the great good that they do for our community. Our public trees alone (on streets, in parks, and on other public property) create $1.4 million in benefits for us each year.
At our Arbor Day celebration on the 29th we will have tree seedlings to give away. The Goshen High School Youth Caucus will also be raffling off 18 older trees. This will be a fundraiser for Trees For Goshen, a local non-profit organization which helps Goshen residents plant trees on their properties. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Arbor Day event, and ahead of Arbor Day by inquiring at environmental@goshencity.com.
There are 11 different species of trees in the raffle, and participants can choose which kind of tree they are purchasing a ticket for. Three of these species will be smaller than 4 feet tall this spring, and tickets will be sold for $10 per tree; the remaining species will be 4-6 feet tall, and tickets will be sold for $15 per tree.
So here are the trees:
Paw Paw: This is a low-growing, fruit producing tree, native to northern Indiana. The fruit is soft, and custard-like in flavor and consistency. It is shade tolerant, and grows to about 15 feet. There are 2 small trees available for $10 per tree.
American Plum: Another fruit-producing, low-growing tree. It flowers beautifully in the spring, and gives ping pong ball-sized edible plums in mid-summer. Grows 10-12 feet tall. One large tree is available for $15 per ticket.
Scarlet Oak: This oak species is renowned for its bright fall color, as the name implies. It will grow 50-60 feet tall, and become a great shade producer over the years. There are 2 large trees available for $15 per tree.
American Sycamore: Well known for the smooth, white bark which develops as it matures, the sycamore becomes one of the largest trees in our landscape, growing to 70-plus feet. Give it plenty of room to grow. There are 2 large trees available for $15 per tree.
Hop Hornbeam: This is a medium sized tree, typically found in the shady understory of the forest. A great tree in a yard, as well, keeping a more slender form as it grows to about 30 feet. There are 2 large trees available for $15 per tree.
Catalpa: When grown in the open it spreads out wide, making an instant canopy beneath its large, heart-shaped leaves. In the spring, it is filled with clusters of white flowers, which produce a long seed pod during the summer. It grows 40-50 feet tall. There are 2 small trees available for $10 per tree.
Tulip Tree: Indiana’s state tree. The leaves resemble the outline of a tulip, and it produces a pale orange flower in the spring. Tulip trees grow fast and straight, and can grow more than 70 feet tall. One large tree is available for $15 per ticket.
Sweetgum: A quirky tree with amazing fall color. Its spiky seed pods can be a nuisance. But it is one of the most stunning trees in the fall, with leaves turning purple, orange, red, pink and yellow — on the same tree. It will grow 40-50 feet tall. There are 2 large trees available for $15 per tree.
Serviceberry: Another great fruit-producing, small tree. It flowers in mid-spring, and by early June can be covered with small, purple berries, which are as sweet as blueberries — and often sweeter. Grows 10-15 feet tall and tolerates shade. There are 2 small trees available for $10 per tree.
American Beech: Smooth, silver-gray bark, and a long, sleek trunk are hallmarks of a mature beech. It is slow growing, has a bit of a preference for partial shade, and can reach 60-80 feet. There is 1 large tree available for $15 per ticket.
Magnolia (Sweetbay): Fragrant, cream-white flowers, and shiny green leaves make this a beautiful small tree. It grows 15-20 feet tall. There is 1 large tree available for $15 per ticket.
Trees will be raffled at the Arbor Day event April 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.