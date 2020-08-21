Way back in the spring, back in May, I stopped to look at a bank of tiny white flowers covering the branches of small trees. The trees grow on a slightly higher line of ground in a former farm field, which is otherwise filled with mucky, marshy water that time of year. The heavy clay holds the water tightly, sometimes until the beginning of July, and it’s hard to imagine how the farming ever went on this piece of land where I live. Not very well, I’m guessing.
Those small trees filled with flowers don’t seem to mind the soil, though, or the water. American plums. It’s a small grove of them, four or five mature ones, with a small crowd of young gathered off to the side. The mature ones stand not more than 15 feet tall, not more than 10 feet apart — close enough to guess they are clones, grown up from shared roots. Probably the young ones are also clones, coming up from the older ones. They’re doing quite well here.
I have often wondered how these thorny, little fruit trees came to grow in this particular piece of ground. American plum, as the name implies, is a native tree species, related to black cherry and chokecherry, and other trees in the Prunus genus. So it’s not that these trees don’t belong on this ground, it’s just that I wonder how they arrived at this spot: what is the path of their journey, what is their lineage?
Most of this land was clear cut, along with the rest of Indiana (from 87% forest in 1800 to about 3% in 1900) and the Midwest. Plum trees were certainly valued by the Potawatomie and Miami people who lived here, and probably also by early European settlers, at least for a time. But as agriculture replaced the food forests, these little plum trees were generally among the expendable, and would have been grubbed out or left for livestock to ruin.
So they retreated into the undesirable land, into the marsh and fen edges, until those were also made desirable by tiling and draining, and so then further into the river bottoms and floodplains. They probably also hung on at the understory edge of wood lots and sugar maple bushes, and fence rows. They are an edge species, liking to get into the sun as much as possible, but also wanting the company and cover of larger trees and woods at their back. They’ll help to pioneer an opening in the forest, but wouldn’t necessarily choose to jump right out into the full sun.
Which is part of what I find interesting about this grove of plum trees on this land, and part of why I’m curious about how they got here. They’re out in the open here; the cherry and silver maple and ash growing around them aren’t any older, though most are larger by now.
They’ve made a go of it on ground that couldn’t support a farm, and which hadn’t grown trees, either, for at least three human generations. Clearly these plums are survivor specimens, descended from trees that have lived on this land since the last ice age, millennia ago. Fruit and seed have been eaten and passed along, by animals and humans, over that long history, including the most recent decimating couple centuries. The parent tree of this clonal grove hid out in the back-lands nearby, where some long-gone raccoon or possum or skunk helped itself to the fruit and then likely pooped out some seeds while rambling through here, 25 to 30 years ago.
That’s my best guess.
It’s not an especially dizzying kind of story. But it’s what I found myself pondering last weekend when I came upon them again as I was walking the land where I live. I looked up. I had forgotten about the white flowers. The blossoms were replaced with translucent red and maroon fruits, the afternoon sun of mid-August filling their perfect, round bodies with an interior light that made them glow. The plums shone like Christmas bulbs in the tree. The not-yet-ripe orange and yellow fruits were equally beautiful, hanging under the green leaves.
Of course, I picked one and ate it. The skin was a little sour, but the flesh was all sugar — sweet as summer can be. I spat out the seed and picked another. Sugar and juice. And then another, again. All I could think of was, where did this come from? These scrappy little trees, this picked-over and left-over land, this tough and secretive soil, these fragile little leaves, those all-but-forgotten flowers: these sweet, sweet plums. From the land where I live. The land we all live on.
I took some home to my family.
