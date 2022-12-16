This is the story of how Santa Claus got stuck in a chimney and what resulted.
It all started many years ago — at least a hundred years, maybe more — before he even got stuck in the chimney. That’s when a Black Walnut tree began to grow on a farm deep in the northern Indiana countryside. That tree had very musical properties owing to the moon it germinated under.
And though no one guessed it, the tree was responsible for the famous Singing Pig of Mount Pisgah. If that pig hadn’t eaten copious amounts of walnuts from the tree, it never would have been able to squeal to the tune of Yankee Doodle Dandy and Camptown Races and How Great Thou Art. The pig wowed crowds at the fair for more than a decade (and it’s likely where E. B. White got the inspiration for his famous pig).
As I said, no one guessed the tree was responsible. Except for Santa’s head Toy Designer. Among other things, it was her job to pay attention to news of the supernatural, extraordinary, and downright silly in the southern latitudes. The Singing Pig of Mount Pisgah was a match on several counts.
And when the Toy Designer went to visit, disguised as a menagerie scout, she cracked the nut, so to speak. Recognizing that the tree could inspire musical abilities in far more than just pigs, she kept a close eye on it, from afar.
By the Great Depression, the Walnut tree was very mature and showing signs of decline. Santa’s head Toy Designer made a deal with the hard-scrabble farmer, and the tree made its way up to Santa’s sawmill. Sometime later, about the middle of the last century, the head Toy Designer got wind of rock and roll, and decided it rated somewhere between supernatural and downright silly. She listened to the wood of that Black Walnut, and decided it was time to act.
Now that’s all just background, for the story of how Santa got stuck in the chimney. What’s important is that on the fateful Christmas eve, Santa’s load included some very cunningly crafted musical toys and instruments, intended for some very classically trained children.
Santa’s run had gone well all night. But this particular chimney was in fact just a little narrower than most. Halfway down the chimney, the headstock of a Black Walnut guitar got wedged between a brick and Santa’s left foot. He couldn’t get the leverage right.
He tried to push himself up, but the sack of toys was squashing him. He tried to yank his foot downward, but his leg was pressed tight against his large stomach. He grunted and groaned, but he was stuck.
Little Harold Mellencamp heard the grunting and suspected it was you-know-who. He climbed out of bed and looked up the chimney and saw a big red behind. Harold was a smart kid, and also an aspiring fisherman. He got his fishing rod, and needed only one cast to set the hook. Santa was unaware of what was happening, until he felt a sharp tug on his rear end, and then he came tumbling down the chimney and into the living room.
There stood little Harold with the fishing rod in his hands. Santa felt behind him and found the hook. His fat fingers weren’t very deft, and he pulled the hook before it was loose. A near perfect triangular rip opened up right on the seat of his pants.
Santa looked at Harold with wide eyes. But being a budding angler, Harold was good with small, sharp objects and fiddly bits of string. He stitched Santa’s britches in no time, and only half a wince.
Santa was very grateful to little Harold. So, after showing the boy back to bed, he left an extra present: the Black Walnut guitar.
This meant, however, that the rest of the night, all the remaining presents were slightly off. A little boy by the name of Michael in Gary, Indiana got a Black Walnut music box. A little girl by the name of Madonna near Saginaw, Michigan got a Black Walnut recorder. And another little boy by the name of Prince in Minneapolis got a Black Walnut glockenspiel.
Those instruments weren’t intended for those kids, but the music went in deep and undeniable, judging from what they created years on.
As for the guitar, it really wasn’t Harold’s jam. The next summer, his cousin Johnny came to visit, and found the guitar under Harold’s bed. The music roared out of his fingers like a cougar, so he took the guitar home.
And its all because Santa got stuck in that chimney, which happened because of that musical Black Walnut tree. And my source tells me that there is still a fair amount of it in Santa’s workshop.