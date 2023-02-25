A couple Fridays ago I attended the Indiana Sustainability and Resilience Conference in Indianapolis with a number of my colleagues.
The conference is organized by the Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute, which works across Indiana with large and small municipalities, and other partners, to build adaptive responses to our changing climate. This was the fourth annual conference which ERI has organized. More than three hundred people from across the state attended.
There are several things which I’ve been thinking about since returning. First of all, how great to be among so many people doing so much hard work. These are scientists, community organizers, business innovators, engineers, public employees, non-profit volunteers, elected officials, policy-makers, healthcare workers, pastors, urban farmers, and many more. All of them have a common understanding that big changes are underway in our climate and our environment due to human influences, and all have a common belief that its necessary for us to change the ways in which we act in the interest of preserving healthy ecosystems.
I think the most essential point of agreement among attendees is that healthy ecosystems are the cornerstone of healthy humans. To be among so many people dedicated to this ideal in the state of Indiana was inspiring.
I sat in on a break-out discussion about diversity in the fields of sustainability and resilience. I’ve been trying to keep up with larger conversations about environmental justice — addressing the reality that underserved and minority populations live and work in degraded environments more often than privileged populations — and I know that one way to work toward justice is to make sure that those who need redress are making actionable decisions. As I listened to this particular discussion – designed especially by and for the Black, Indigenous, people of color community — I heard people say explicitly that they are underrepresented in this work, they are not being sought out and hired, and too often feel they are not heard.
I know I’m late to the game, but this was extremely important for me to hear firsthand. We will not succeed in re-creating sustainable, resilient ecosystems unless those working to resurrect them reflect full diversity.
Another way to say this is that — despite the good work which has been done — the reason that humans continue on a trajectory of deepening climate change is that a narrow and homogenous group of people are making actionable decisions, from the local to the global realms. As several people in this discussion said, climate solutions go hand in hand with environmental and social justice — there is no climate solution without environmental justice.
Later in the day I had a more private conversation with someone from another city who I’ve worked with over the years. Of course, we talked about the different projects we are working on now. But at some point our topic shifted to diversity, and I didn’t quite realize it at first, because we weren’t talking about human diversity, so much as biodiversity — humans in the context of the larger ecosystem.
We noted that this conference, dedicated as it is to sustainability and resilience, is still basically anthropocentric — the world should be designed for humans. We wondered about that underlying assumption, whether it was intentional or a nod to socio-political realism, and we wondered how our society and economy (and environment) would change if we designed for biodiversity, with the ecosystem as top priority.
The keynote speaker for the conference was Janet McCabe, the Environmental Protection Agency Deputy Administrator, working directly beneath the EPA Administrator, Michael Regan. McCabe was the principle architect for the ERI before being asked to join the EPA, so she is very aware of many of the communities represented at the conference, and the various issues they are working on. She came to Goshen in May of 2018, on the heals of our historic flood (five years ago this week), asking how the fledgling ERI could help us to build greater resilience.
Her primary message to the conference is that federal funding is available as it has never been before to help us prepare for the changing climate and to reduce our climate-changing emissions. Embedded in her talk was a clear message of diversity: there are no panaceas, no silver bullets, no single-size solutions; transforming our culture toward clean energy and a healthy environment requires renewable fuel, reduced consumption, ecosystem restoration, electrification, humane economies and humane pace, and efforts and ideas from all demographics — a broad symphony.
Ecosystems that trend toward homogeneity, from marshes to oceans, from offices to economies, generally fail.
What I heard at the sustainability and resilience conference was an underscoring of the idea that climate change will require an ever-deepening reliance on diversity: of people, of species, of ecosystems, of ideas, of ways of life.