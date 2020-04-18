Goshen’s annual Arbor Day celebration at the end of April has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Though we won’t be able to host third-grade choirs, tree climbing, live animals, tree art, and a lot of other fun activities as originally planned, we hope that we can do most of those things later on this year, on another day. In other words, just like the Grinch couldn’t stop Christmas from coming, coronavirus can’t keep Arbor Day from happening.
Some of the planning for this April’s event began already at the end of last year; while most of it could be easily put on hold, not all of it could. The trees which were ordered from the Indiana State Nursery for our celebration — for instance — have already arrived: 300 trees, which were to be given away. They were delivered a couple weeks ago to Goshen, and the Goshen Brewing Company has graciously been holding them in one of their walk-in refrigerators for us — to keep the trees dormant. We would like to offer these trees to Goshen residents as a way to mark this ground-shifting moment.
The trees we have available at this point are bur oak, tulip, and river birch. The bur oak will become a large tree at maturity, over 60 feet tall, though it will take about 40 years to reach that size. It will produce acorns, which wildlife (especially squirrels) love. Its a strong-wooded, beautiful tree that grows in many different soil types and conditions.
The tulip is the state tree of Indiana. It tends to grow a very straight, tall trunk, possibly up to 70 feet at maturity if the site is just right. It has a softer wood and is a faster growing tree than the bur oak. It produces a large, lovely, pale orange-yellow flower in mid-spring after about 15 years.
The river birch is usually more of a medium sized tree growing between 30 and 50 feet at maturity. It is a fast growing, soft-wooded tree that can have a somewhat weeping form, as the thin branches grow and droop toward the ground. It tends to be a shorter lived tree than the other two, reaching maturity in about 20 years. Its characteristic white-pink curling bark is a very striking feature.
As a symbol of patience and hope, and abundance, there are few things more powerful than a tree. Their life-span reminds us of our own, yet their size, strength and perseverance remind us of the goodness in the world which is far greater than us. The grace which a tree can imbue to the surrounding yard, neighborhood and city is not only noticed in its beauty, but also understood in the way its shade saves us money by reducing electricity consumption, holding stormwater, and capturing pollutants, including carbon dioxide.
We would love for as many of these trees as possible to be planted at homes and businesses and other properties around Goshen. Planting these trees could be a small way to do something hopeful, something which signals a trust that life persists even when it seems stalled and thwarted. As these trees grow, year by year, we’ll have a visual reminder that small acts of hope can become larger and larger manifestations of real good; as they grow, the benefits which they produce for all of us will also increase. At some point we’ll be able to look back and say, “Yeah, that was a hard time, but look what we did, look at all the trees we planted, and look at them now.”
Plant a tree this spring. It will be there for years and decades to come, reminding us that life is good; even when life is slowed, something gorgeous and amazing and generous can come from it.
If you would like one, or even two, of these trees for yourself, or for someone else, please get in touch with me at aaronkingsley@goshencity.com. We’re still figuring out how best to distribute these trees, but if you want one, or two, we’ll make sure you get them. Please think about where you plan to plant trees, and what they will look like in 30 years. If you have questions, we’ll do our best to answer them. It would be good to call 811 before digging, to make sure there are no utilities buried at the site you choose.
Please be safe and be well.
