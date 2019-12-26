Each week, The hART aims to highlight regional creatives and events contributing to a more diverse, engaging arts and entertainment community.
Looking back on 2019, staff selected standout stories of local talent and newsworthy achievements. To read the original stories, visit goshennews.com. The hART is a weekly publication of The Goshen News.
JOEY HIBEN
South Bend-based artist and former University of Notre Dame tight end Joey Hiben is currently at work on a pair of 8-foot-tall granite sculptures of archangels Gabriel and Michael at his studio inside the former Studebaker automotive plant. Working alongside his partner Zach Raymond, the project’s manager, Hiben merges traditional hand carving with some modern-day digital tools. The sculptures were commissioned by a local family and will be placed by cemetery workers following their completion.
“There’s just not many people out there in the world that know how to do that, especially in granite and especially on that scale,” Raymond said. “I feel really good about it, actually. I think they’re going to turn out phenomenal when they’re done. I think we came up with a really beautiful plan for both pieces that is far, far outside the norm in terms of monument pieces to go out into the cemetery. I think they’re going to be dynamic and pretty cool.”
‘LOT’S WIFE’
Goshen’s Art House recently hosted the theatrical debut of “Lot’s Wife,” a radical feminist retelling of the Old Testament story, written by Laurie Nathan, directed by Bo Petersen and starring Laurisa LeSure in the title role, alongside Joe Russo as God, Jude Ash as the archangel Gabriel and Angel Reyes as the Israeli Minister of Defense.
Written during a two-week creative sabbatical in Nathan and Petersen’s native Cape Town, South Africa, the script is carried by emotional peaks, power struggles, throttled dialogue and heightened reveals, propelled by the exchanges between Lot’s wife and God.
Discussing his belief of art’s purpose, Nathan put simply his creative motivation.
“The aim,” he said, “is to either move your audience emotionally, provoke them intellectually — or both.”
TOM COX
Goshen High School Band Director Tom Cox was chosen by the Indiana Music Education Association as the recipient of the 2020 Outstanding High School Music Educator Award.
Cox is now in his 27th year of teaching music in Indiana, the last 19 of which he has spent with Goshen schools.
Currently, his teaching responsibilities at Goshen High School include Wind Ensemble, Advanced Crimson Jazz Ensemble, Crimson Marching Band, Symphonic Band and Concert Band. He also oversees the Crimson Percussion Ensemble and assists with the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade concert bands at Goshen Middle School.
“Music bridges the gap. It helps build the brain. A strong arts program is I think vital to kids’ education. And if I could wave my magic wand, everyone would be in something, either band, orchestra or choir. Because to me, it’s that important,” Cox said. “It touches part of the soul that no other class does, which I think is important for kids nowadays when they’re stuck in their phones all the time. When you actually have to put that phone down and work with the others around you, breath at the same time, listen to each other, play in tune... You’ve got to form relationships with other people and learn to work together. I think that’s one of the bright spots for Goshen, is that we’ve been able to maintain a strong program. And that’s a credit to our administration for letting us do it. But I think the community also supports us, and they think that we’re valuable.”
CHRISTINA CASPERSON
Christina Casperson, a 32-year-old Niles, Michigan, artist was named Leader Publications’ 2019 Best Local Fine Artist in a regional readers’ poll, her second time earning the honor. Working primarily with ink, pencil and acrylic paint, Casperson’s work includes album art, animal portraits, pop-culture pieces, abstract paneling, posters and forensic composite sketches. Destination training has landed Casperson in Canada and Florida, among other locales, where she linked with nationally recognized forensic artists, developing victim interviewing skills, lie detection and the ability to combine numerous facial features of multiple individuals for a final suspect sketch.
“… As far as I know, she’s the only one locally within 50, 60 miles anyway, so she would be our go-to person anytime we had a need for that,” Niles Police Chief Jim Millen said. “I just think she’s a phenomenal artist. What she’s able to do is just a skill that’s incredible and a talent, you know, that not many people have.”
Casperson most recently collaborated with South Bend-based company Bear Clan Creative in developing table-top game pieces, toys, model kits and ornaments. She intends to open her Subculture Gallery in downtown Niles in spring 2020.
RIVER BEND FILM FESTIVAL
Now held annually in Goshen, River Bend Film Festival showcases the works of local, regional and national creatives. The 2019 winner of Best Documentary, “This Is Love,” an 81-minute “funkumentary,” chronicled the story of Rudy Love & The Love Family, a Wichita, Kansas-based musical brood with deep roots in American music, buried beneath shoddy deals and shady characters.
The Love family carved a recording and performance career, including the 1978 album “This Song Is For You” and the 1975 track “Does Your Mama Know,” sampled by Diddy and JAY-Z on the latter’s “Sweet” from the 2007 album “American Gangster.”
“This Is Love” tackles the injustices encountered by the family during the recording industry’s Wild West period, when songwriting credits were deceptively transferred, when songs were stolen from their composer without compensation or notice and talent was trampled by suits in search of the almighty dollar.
Rudy Love & The Love Family closed out the River Bend Film Festival, performing a concert of the group’s funky deep-cuts and familiar hits from Motown legends, with The hART editor and bassist Geoff Lesar filling in on low-end for the show (a most memorable gig, he says).
ABNER HERSHBERGER
Called a “cultural hero” by Midwest Museum of American Art Director-Curator Brian Byrn, Goshen’s Abner Hershberger opened his first solo New York City show, “Abner Hershberger: Recent Paintings,” March 4 on his 85th birthday.
“It’s gratifying to have work pulled together in a good way, in a good gallery which shows it properly, and to have many of my friends and former students come by and take a look because they remember the earlier things I had done,” he said. “So, it’s a way to catch up with their work, who they are, how they’ve evolved and for them to have a chance to reflect on my work.”
Working within a similar realm of abstract expressionism as Mark Rothko and Hans Hofmann, Hershberger has long mined memories of the Midwest landscapes he encountered — or endured — as a youth plowing fields in Amenia, North Dakota, the son of a preaching deacon.
“While based in experiences and reality, Abner has come to a post-modern crescendo with his work, allowing for representational images to feed back into these otherwise what were full-blown abstractions and expressions, abstractions of the land,” Byrn said. “So that’s definitely, for me, Abner Hershberger advancing along this compendium, advancing as an artist, not just giving the public something else to hang onto, but exploring his own background. Abstraction is not about nothing; every painting, an abstraction, is about something. Sometimes it’s the psychic landscape of emotions for an artist. But for Abner, it had real consequences, it was based in real experiences growing up as a Midwesterner; I found great value in that.”
SURVIVE TO THRIVE
Kortney Malone wanted to create a safe space, a sort of creative haven for those who have experienced sexual violence.
The Goshen community mental health therapist sought to integrate the healing qualities of expressive art making with a supportive environment, establishing Survive to Thrive, an arts-therapy workshop series encouraging those affected by sexual harassment or violence to join together in creation. The series was supported, in part, by the EAL and Victim Assistance at the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.
Holding a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Indiana State University and a master’s in creative arts therapy from New York’s Pratt Institute, Malone recognizes art’s beneficial properties.
“I think this has all really spiraled to me being more aware of trauma. A lot of times, we confuse even some other forms of mental health, and truthfully it’s more trauma at times when it comes to the anger, the moods, depression, the inability to control some choices it feels like at times as well as concentration,” she said. “When you go through a sense of trauma, it can pull you out of your own living experience and feel different from what you normally are.”
BILL FINN
Mishawaka impresario, musician and former publisher Bill Finn offered readers a glimpse into his 20-plus years of booking and promoting everyone from local acts to national headliners. Finn counts Smith’s Downtown, Anchor Inn, Wander Inn, The Midway Tavern, Club Fever, Elva’s Fiesta Club, South Bend’s PNA lodge, Cheers, McCormick’s Coney Island, The Seahorse, Niles’ The White House, The Zoo, The Palace, Morey’s Party House and The Body Shop among the regional rooms he’s booked.
His creation of the monthly Liquid Magazine spotlighted underrepresented acts in the Michiana area through mostly features and album reviews.
“I really felt like I was really making a major impact on this area,” Finn said. “I felt I was opening doors for musicians who never got chances to perform on bigger stages and play with full PAs. I felt it inspired people to get out of the basements and show people what they were doing. And that’s really what was happening. It was a big movement; it was awesome.”
Finn also recounted being shot in 2008 in the parking lot of South Bend’s Anchor Inn — an incident that partially derailed his work within the local music community — and the injuries he may never fully recover from.
“If you ever bleed out, you’ll taste it in your mouth,” he said. “I was OK with that. I said to myself, ‘Will my children be OK? Was I a good father? Will my mother be OK? Was I a good son? Do I leave them with good memories or bad memories?
“And it was all positive. It was like, you know what, I could go right now, and everything will be OK. That’s why I wasn’t afraid to die at that point, you know?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.