GOSHEN — For more than half his life, 4-year-old Middlebury resident KayJay Spaulding has been fighting cancer. He's in remission and hoping to enjoy a little more living beyond doctors and appointments. Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and some Elkhart County companies, he and his family will be able to do just that with a new camper trailer, a 2020-21 Aspen Trail, they picked up Thursday evening at Dutchmen RV.
“Today we are delighted to be here to grant KayJay’s wish of a camper trailer especially in this environment," said Stephine McCormick, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. "We’ve had some many wonderful opportunities to grant wishes like this during this pandemic time. Doing something like this and coming together with Global Link, Dutchmen RV and Showalter RV. We’re very honored, and KayJay, well, if you just take a look at the smile on his face you know what is to create a life-long memory for him and his family.”
Adding their sentiments were the leaders of the companies involved in granting the wish, CEO of Global Link David Pairitz and Dutchmen RV President Kyle Kwasny. They both expressed their appreciation for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and felt that it was important for them to give back.
KayJay's mom, Alexis Spaulding, said that KayJay was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a form of eye cancer, when he was 1 1/2 years old.
"We were all the way in the state of Washington when all this happened," she said. "He was been through a lot."
The family relocated to Seattle to be closer to the hospital where KayJay was being treated.
"We did eight months of chemotherapy in a variation of three different types to get rid of the cancer," he mom said. "We tried so hard to keep his right eye, but on Feb. 6 had it removed to save his life. That was the first time of being cancer free."
A couple months later, cancer was found in his left eye. This was two days before Mother's Day in 2019. Alexis said they wanted better treatment and care for him, so they moved to Indiana and began treatment at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
KayJay's scans have been clear and he is now in remission, she said.
"We go back for scans this next Tuesday. We’re praying that it shows clear scans this time again and he does not have to fight it again," Alexis said. "We are very grateful for all the doctors who have been a part of this process for him. He’s our little miracle baby. We can’t wait to enjoy this camper together.”
