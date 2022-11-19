By giving thanks, we acknowledge that our lives are enriched beyond our own efforts.
This past week I have been attending live-streamed portions of the annual Arbor Day Foundation’s Partners In Community Forestry Conference in Seattle. While not an explicit theme, I’ve been struck by the many ways in which presenters describe the vast good which trees, especially urban trees, do for humans.
Speaker after speaker — from USDA scientists to community organizers, from bankers to information systems innovators — have listed the abilities which trees have to positively transform the way that we inhabit our towns, our cities, and our world. All of them express an urgency to care for and plant trees as a critical first step in preparing for the increasing impacts of climate change; all of them recognize that trees possess powers which are uniquely suited for the social, economic, and ecological challenges of climate change.
Two Native American women spoke about a restoration project designed to heal blighted land in Seattle, and to heal members of the nearby native communities. They detailed the patient work of listening to elders and learning painful history. They talked to children, and mothers and fathers, to understand what was needed. They educated themselves about the plants and animals that were missing from this broken land.
They gathered people from the surrounding neighborhoods and began to plant. They talked reverently about the plants and trees, not as something bought from a nursery, but as people, brothers and sisters, which were being returned to a homeland. And they described how re-establishing these plant people in the land, drew other people, other plants and animals, salamanders and blackberries, and human people as well to the land. They spoke with deep gratitude for these people.
I wonder how we in Goshen would be transformed if we understood the trees which live among us. I wonder how we would treat them if we saw them as equals, as brothers and sisters. I wonder what would happen to us if we acknowledged the inexplicable gifts which we receive daily from trees. How would our economy, our infrastructure, our day-to-day operations, our needs and wants be altered by gratitude for the generosity of our trees?
Its hard to even contemplate, I realize. In our industrial, scientific, reductionist world-view its nearly impossible to offer thanks to a tree, let alone call one a person. But I feel the rightness of doing so, hard to explain as it may be.
I have that intuition. I believe that a similar intuition is curled within most of us, maybe latent, maybe hidden, maybe buried. Nevertheless it is there, longing to acknowledge the full kinship of trees, and plants and animals all around us, and to give them their proper place. To give them proper thanks.
I intuit this. I also admit I don’t know how to do this.
So I will start by giving thanks for some of the lessons I have learned from trees.
Trees have taught me about generosity. Not just the apples, and walnuts, and two-by-fours, and paper. But also the habitat for insects, birds, mammals. The summer shade for so many creatures, the moisture which they make available for the thirsty. And ultimately the slow gift of their bodies as they decompose, turning their lives over to the lives of others.
Trees have taught me about satisfaction. Enough will be provided for this day, this season, this year. More than enough, an abundance of sun and water and air and nutrients, as well as countless other creatures who provide resources. There is enough to be satisfied, even for a Honey Locust growing downtown along Main Street.
Trees have taught me about hope. More than just a symbol, leafing and flowering out in spring. Hope is the evidence of persistence and resilience, and trees are the epitome of persistence and resilience: a storm-blasted tree that keeps growing, a lawn-mower-girdled tree that puts up new sprouts, a tree whose roots are driven over and parked on for its entire life yet continues to leaf out. These are icons of hope.
Trees have taught me about trust and love. My understanding of trees is pretty rudimentary. Yet, they trust me to cut them, to prune them, to dig them up and plant them, to harm them, to make mistakes, even to roughly remove them sometimes.
Its not that they have no recourse, as though they are defenseless to my whims. Quite the opposite. They have invited me to learn, they trust that I can learn; they want me to learn because they have so much to teach me. So much to teach us.
Trees are not indifferent to us. They want to teach us because they love us. Trees love us.
I give my deep thanks to trees.