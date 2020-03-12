GOSHEN — A home built in 1859 is back on the market with a new look.
Reality Group Resources Realtor Cory White said he bought the property at 409 N. Greene Road 11 months ago when it was under foreclosure. According to White, he and his team put countless hours of sweat and tears over a period of seven solid months renovating the home.
White said he is especially proud of the home’s unique features.
“Key aspects of the home are the curb appeal, the history and the stairway,” he said.
To spotlight the history, White created a room in the basement which features a museum showcasing various artifacts he discovered in the home while it was being renovated.
Several light fixtures original to the home are also on display throughout, as well as a 1906 edition of The Goshen Daily News-Times.
An open house will be available at the property from noon to 4 p.m Sunday.
