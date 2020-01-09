ELKHART — Only three were ever made. One was destroyed by fire. One's location is a mystery. The third 1928 Pierce Arrow House Car, though, sits in the RV/MH Hall of Fame.
It's just one of many interesting finds in the Hall of Fame, located at 21565 Executive Pkwy.
RV/MH Heritage Foundation Inc. Vice President Ryan Szklarek said during a recent tour, there are 65 units on display. What classifies a recreational vehicle worthy of being taken into the museum is how rare a unit is, whether the museum has the particular unit, and how well it has been restored, he said.
"We are filled to capacity, so if we get a new one it needs to swap out an old one," Szklarek said. "For me, it's an extreme honor, I absolutely love this place I've developed and extreme affinity for not just my job, but the people who are here and what the organization stands for. The highlights of the RV/MH Hall of Fame are the museum itself and that almost every person that comes here and actually visits the museum and on their way out say, 'Wow, I would've never expected to see that.'"
Also on site is the Northern Indiana Event Center. It can hold any type of an event for groups from 20 people to more than 1,000.
Winter hours are: Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for children ages 6–16, free for children 5 and younger and $10 for seniors ages 60 and older.
The glassy exterior of the RV/MH Hall of Fame can be seen in this photo taken Tuesday. The address is 21565 Executive Pkwy., Elkhart.
