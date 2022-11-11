GOSHEN — With this year's flu season off to an unusually fast start, another national health issue is beginning to become a source of concern for some area health care providers.
Respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, has been reported to be on the rise nationally, according to The Associated Press, though some areas have seen a recent decline.
RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis, which in children can lead to early symptoms such as a stuffy or runny nose, a mild cough, fever and decreased appetite. More severe symptoms can include a severe cough, last for 14 days or longer, difficulty eating and drinking and others, according to information provided by Goshen Health, via Up-to-Date.
As reported Nov. 4 by the Chicago Tribune, Chicago-area children's hospitals are being filled with RSV cases, which is leading to longer emergency room wait times, occasionally delayed surgeries and difficulty transferring pediatric patients between hospitals.
Here in Michiana, area health care providers are seeing a similar rise in RSV, with mixed impacts.
"Our emergency rooms physicians are seeing RSV commonly, but fortunately most children don’t require admission," said Liz Fisher, senior marketing specialist for Goshen Health by email. "We have had patients waiting in the emergency department for transfer because the receiving hospital was full. The more patients who are being seen for RSV or other respiratory viruses the longer emergency room wait times are likely to be, but we don’t track wait times related to RSV."
With COVID-19 such a recent memory, Fisher shared additional input on the RSV rise in a post-pandemic context.
"A sizeable minority of people continue to argue about having to wear masks in healthcare settings," Fisher said. "Mask use and physical distancing reduced the spread of respiratory viruses in the past, but we now have more susceptible people. Parents are no longer taking those steps to protect their children or themselves."
Dr. Karen Davis is a pediatric and newborn hospitalist at the Saint Joseph Health System Mishawaka Medical Center.
"We are experiencing a significant surge in hospitalizations of young children with RSV," Davis said by email. "As a result, our pediatric floor has been at or near capacity. The surge has impacted our ability to accommodate requests from other hospitals that do not have pediatric units."
Davis concurred with Goshen Health's information about the early symptoms of RSV, such as a runny nose and cough.
"The symptoms then progress to the lower respiratory tract which results in wheezing, rapid breathing, and other signs of respiratory distress," Davis added. "These are the symptoms which often result in hospitalization. RSV is transmitted via contact; therefore, the best measures to prevent its spread is using hand sanitizer, as well as keeping ill children home from school and daycare."
Davis also provided input on RSV with respect to the decline of COVID-19
"The precautions of masking and social distancing practiced during the pandemic have prevented the spread of respiratory illnesses," she said. "Now that most of the population is no longer doing these things, respiratory diseases are being spread once again."
To learn more, visit www.cdc.gov/rsv/index.html.