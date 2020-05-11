GOSHEN — The Elkhart County commissioners have put a plan on the books for reopening county buildings to the public with precautions in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners approved the plan as a resolution Monday, calling for county offices to open back up beginning May 19. The resolution follows along with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s five-step plan for removing restrictions on businesses over the next month or so.
The new county plan includes a list of sanitation requirements for county employees, and workspaces in each building, as well as guidelines for the public to continue social distancing and hygiene practices, particularly hand washing or sanitizing. Residents are also still encouraged to seek county services remotely as much as possible.
County buildings will also have signs posted, warning residents to not enter if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been involved in related circumstances.
Facemasks are considered voluntary, and they aren’t required to be worn in the buildings, except to where a social separation measure is needed, the rule shows.
Employees, meanwhile, will have to fill out a health questionnaire each morning at home, gauging whether they have COVID-19 symptoms, to determine whether they’re healthy for going to work at their departments, the rule shows.
Other safety measures include separating workspaces to safe distances, discouraging the use of common areas like break rooms unless social distancing can be achieved, and having certain hours at each building limited to residents considered vulnerable.
Steve Olsen, a county attorney, told the board the resolution allows for flexibility where County Administrator Jeff Taylor can make changes as necessary with input from the county human resources department.
Commissioner Suzanne Weirick expressed some doubts about implementing provisions in the reopening resolution.
“I think I’m concerned a little bit about how they’re going to be implemented and watched. And I’m also concerned about the reopening plan and our ability to adjust that as needed,” Weirick said.
Olsen replied county leaders still have a week to prepare, and that the resolution was written to give the county flexibility in an ongoing fluid situation.
“We don’t have a reopening of any building at this point, to the greater extent that it is currently, until the 19th, giving us one week period of time to work through what we currently have in place,” Olsen said.
The courthouses in Goshen and Elkhart remain governed by emergency orders issued by the Indiana Supreme Court.
The commissioners approved the resolution with a unanimous vote. The move came as Indiana is in the middle of the second stage of Gov. Holcomb’s “Back-on-Track” plan. Hair salons and restaurants were allowed to reopen on a limited basis Monday, a week after non-essential manufacturers were allowed to resume operations as part of the plan.
COUNTY ENGINEER
The commissioners also named a new county engineer for the time being Monday.
Charlie McKenzie, the highway department head, asked for Tom Rushlow to be appointed interim county engineer. He succeeds Kent Schumacher, who resigned from the position last month.
Rushlow has been a bridge and structural engineer for the county for more than 15 years, McKenzie said, and has served as the county engineer in the past.
