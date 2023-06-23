We are bringing back a community celebrations page — a place to say well done, congratulations or to let your Goshen area friends know you’re engaged, married or celebrating an anniversary.
The options are many. To submit something you want to shout about, go online to celebrations.goshennews.com, hit “Place an Announcement” and then pick from:
• Anniversaries
• Bar/Bat Mitzvah
• Birthdays
• Births (These are congratulatory announcements, not the ones we run daily.)
• Congratulations
• Engagements & Forthcoming Marriages
• Generations (5-generations, etc.)
• Graduations
• Military Honors
• Quinceañeras
• Retirements
• Special Occasions & Messages
• Thank You
• Weddings
Along with the information, people can upload photos and add graphics.
We are not going to hide it, there is a fee. But we hope you like the addition and use it to publicly thank people or celebrate on occasion.
The page runs each Saturday.
If you have any questions or want to give feedback, email editor Sheila Selman at sheila.selman@goshennews.com.