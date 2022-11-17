A Place at the Table with First Light Mission

GOSHEN — First Light Mission hosted its annual Place at the Table event Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Bread and Chocolate, on the third floor of The Old Bag Factory.
Executive Director Mindy Morehead said there were over 150 people in attendance at the event.
“We had a great turnout," Morehead said. "All the tables were bought.”
In addition to the ticket sales going towards the organization, many people in attendance donated during the event, and the catering staff at the event decided to match all of the tips they received and donate that towards FLM.
“The waiters decided to do this at the beginning of the event because they care about what we do," she said. "They came together and said that they would match all the tips.”
For the first time in the history of this event the Morehead, along with Board President Craig and Vice President Laura Rhoades, awarded three individuals for going “above and beyond” for the organization.
“We just looked at who was pretty influential during our tough times and who kept us going both mentally and monetarily and personally," Morehead said. "These individuals really stepped up for our guests.”
The award winners include Goshen Police Officer Corey Mosher, volunteer John Miller and previous board member/co-owner of Nuway Construction Jan Oostland. Mosher stated that he was both surprised and honored to be chosen for the award.
“It was good, it was awesome," Mosher said. "I was not prepared for it, but I enjoyed it. It was very good, especially for the police department.”
He has been working closely with Morehead and FLM for four years and shared that his experience with the organization has always been good.
“It’s great — I don’t understand how you do want we do, like behind the scenes,” Mosher said. “You guys put it all together and we are just the facilitators. As a team, we can get a lot accomplished.”
Board President Craig Detweiler explained that the awards handed out this year were Morehead’s idea, and it was one he foresees continuing.
“It was actually Mindy’s idea and I think it’s a great idea and that we should continue to do it,” Detweiler said. “It’s good to see people come together with a common goal and a common connection.”
He shared that he believed the night went well and had more people come this year than last.
“I think it went very well," Detweiler said. "It’s always great to see more than the previous year.”
For more information on FLM, visit firstlightmission.org or call 574-534-2300.