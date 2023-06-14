BRISTOL — Bonneyville Mill has been experiencing an uptick in visitors with the recent fair weather.
Elkhart County Parks Department naturalist and miller Courtney Franke said the increase is a welcome surprise, as it allows him to keep the history of Bonneyville Mill alive for younger generations.
“We’re here to preserve the mill and to show how it functions and interpret the history of this area and the building itself,” Franke said. “We’re not really here to make big bucks. … I tell people if the mill was ‘in business,’ it probably wouldn’t be in business.”
Bonneyville Mill is located inside its namesake, Bonneyville Mill County Park, 53373 C.R. 131, Bristol. The mill sells grain flour and flour-based products to the community made using an old-fashioned water-powered grist mill.
Designated by the Indiana State Historical Society as the oldest continuously operating mill of its kind in the state, it was established in 1837 by Edward Bonney.
A New York native, Bonney came to Indiana seeking to establish a community along the Little Elkhart River, using the millrace and water power as a means to run sawmills and grain milling.
“His intention was to have the mill be the centerpiece of a town, actually he wanted a city, bearing his name — he was that kind of guy,” Franke said. “At that time, everybody was a farmer, you didn’t do anything else other than farm, and so everybody needed a place to take their grain to get it manufactured into something usable and that’s why the mill was important.”
With a surplus of mills in the area — six between Bonneyville and Middlebury alone — the city never materialized, and Bonney sold the mill and the property. It stayed in business as a mill until 1967. Around 1950, the mill stopped using water power because the millrace became too silted.
In 1966, Cara Jean Baldwin and the local chapter of the Michiana Watershed nonprofit raised the funds to purchase the mill from the last private owner, Frank Mauck, and donated the land and mill to the Elkhart County Parks Department. Baldwin was also among the founding members of the Elkhart County Park Board. An homage to Baldwin also sits on the park grounds, the Cara Jean Baldwin One Room Schoolhouse, and boasts an open house the second Wednesday of each month through November. By the 1970s, restorations had been completed, dredging on the millrace done, and the mill was open and running for visitors.
Today, the mill produces a wide range of grains. Rye, soft red wheat, and corn are grown locally, while other grains come from Montana Milling.
Demonstrations at the mill are available on demand. It’s a unique look into a historical process that anyone can learn about at no cost. The mill runs using a water wheel hidden under the floor. There’s a defunct full-scale version displayed outside the mill, and a smaller model inside for visitors to view.
“This is what provides the power to the mill,” Franke explained.
The apparatus spins through the force of the water, which causes the driveshaft in the center of the middle to turn, and a gear and pulley system mounted to it runs the equipment including millstones that grind grain into flour, and a sifter that separates the grain into its final products. The millstones are the original set that Bonney brought in 1837. It took Franke nearly a year of training alongside the former mill operator to learn the job.
Demonstrations are done using corn because it’s the cheapest grain they produce and if they grind too much, they can just feed it to the ducks that live nearby.
Over the years, the mill has added to its offerings. Last year they added cornbread mix, and this year, they added pancake mix, but they don’t sell to companies, only to customers on-site.
Bonneyville Mill is open until mid-November from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.