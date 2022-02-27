A new season can mean new potential

“Hey, March! Are you here yet?”
I’ve been asking this question frequently as February seems to drag on. The snow and cold cling on. The bad stories continue. This past week starts with news of a friend’s fall and broken bones and echoes of the pain caused by war. I’m somehow hoping that the spring season will bring new growth and fresh air to the current situation. My world could use the warm touch of healing breezes and the brightness of emerging green.
These last several days, I’ve been working on a block print set for spring. Four words popped out at me as I thought about the coming season: awaken, emerge, unfurl and renew. Each of these verbs speak to newness, growth and potential. And amazingly enough, each of the images I chose reflect some of the tiniest changes I see in nature.
I’ve been thinking a lot about how the smallest things can make such a big difference. Minuscule seeds turn into thriving plants and trees and even give us food. They create life as I watch baby birds poke out of their shells. My goal this year is to take the time to watch the step by step process of new spring growth.
Since we walk through the park every single day, we’ve become privy to these moments. Over the years, we’ve seen the first hint of green poke up through the forest floor, the first frolic of baby bunnies or baby owls, the day by day unfurling of new grasses and ferns.
As winter slowly leaves, though, I continue to look for its magic. At the park this week, a light burst of snow started as we set off on our daily walk. All of a sudden, I noticed a very tiny perfect star on the sleeve of my down jacket. “Wow,” I said to Jim. “Where did this come from?” I looked around to see what confetti or piece of something it might have come from.
And then I saw more tiny stars all around me and on Jim’s dark green hoodie and on the railings of the bridge. The snow was falling in tiny star snowflakes! I had never seen anything like this before. Our walk continued under a shower of stars.
What I’m saying is that I’m going to continue to keep my eyes peeled for these daily miracles. And I know that with March on the way, nature will be releasing many.
These tiny moments of joy and glee and discovery make it easier to accept the hard things that come my way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.