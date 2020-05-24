NEW PARIS — Grief — as a process for mourning and remembering those who’ve lost their lives, and as an obstacle of terrible pain one must overcome — marked the central theme of this year’s Memorial Day service in New Paris.
Several dozen residents, veterans and family of lost service members gathered Sunday at New Paris Cemetery for the approximately one-hour long ceremony. They listened to a few speeches; they prayed; they sung the National Anthem and a couple more hymns; they stood as members of New Paris Boy Scouts Troop 12 raised the American flag; and they all grieved together as the families of three recently deceased veterans received folded flags.
“It is our privilege, our duty and honor to recognize those who have protected us from the evils of this world, and remember those who have gone on before us,” said organizer Steven Hite.
Several attendees wore facemasks under the cloud of the COVID-19 outbreak. Tears mingled with sweat as the sun beat down on an 80+ degree day.
Retired local Marine Sgt. Brad Ulick gave the keynote address. He shared the story of his experience as a survivor of the bombing of a military base that killed 241 servicemembers in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1983.
“What happened to us that day, and what happened to all those who have endured such loss, whether personally or as a community, is that we all began a journey of grief,” Ulick said.
Ulick was among troops serving as peacekeepers during the nation’s civil war. On Oct. 23, 1983, a terrorist drove into the Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, detonating bombs in his truck. The massive explosion killed 220 marines, 18 Navy personnel and three Army soldiers.
Ulick was among the 81 survivors of the attack.
“My grief journey began as I realized those who I called my best friends, along with many dozens of others, were buried beneath a pile of debris that was once a four-story building,” he said.
As he spoke, Ulick recounted how he was overwhelmed with survivor’s guilt and his struggle to overcome it. He related his grief journey to those others have taken after losing a loved one in service to their country.
“To any of you here today that may have received that terrible news one day, allow me to say from the depths of my soul how incredibly sorry I am for you,” Ulick said. “I believe to one extent or another, whether we’ve lost someone dear to us or we’re a member of a caring community, that the desires to never let the sacrifice of our heroes be forgotten, we all share similar grief journeys.”
The ceremony also specifically honored three local veterans who died within the past year: Edward L. Miller, an Army veteran who served in Korea and died in March; Ted Mishler of New Paris, a Vietnam War veteran who died last September; and John Whetstone Jr., an Air Force veteran who died earlier this month.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd District, presented flags, folded by members of Boy Scout Troop 12, to the families of the three men.
“We’re grateful for the courageous men and women who gave their lives to defend this country, and we will never forget them,” Walorski said in a speech. “To the family members of all of our fallen heroes and all the veterans with us today, you are a symbol of strength and hope.”
The congresswoman also gave a message of hope as Indiana and the U.S. approach the summer cautiously amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As our nation continues to fight an invisible enemy and many challenges that come with it, I’m continually impressed and inspired by the way that our community sticks together in a time of need. Hoosiers are compassionate, strong and hardworking, and I’ve seen these qualities everywhere during this crisis,” Walorski said.
Though the cemetery service was still held, the traditional Memorial Day parade through New Paris was canceled as a result of the coronavirus.
For Ulick, holding such ceremonies is a necessary part of the grieving process and necessary for keeping the memories of fallen alive in their communities.
“It’s important to remember those who sacrificed and were lost, and to allow us as a community to continue to grieve,” Ulick said before the service. “To allow that memory not to pass and to allow, either as individuals or as a community, to continue to grieve, to remember, to celebrate so we never forget the price of what it is to be free.”
The ceremony included the presentation of challenge coins to veterans in attendance, a moment of silence with the tolling of a bell for the fallen and a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps by members of the Goshen Veterans Honor Guard.
