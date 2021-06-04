I have never claimed to be (nor am I now) a gardener or flower expert by any means.
Yet I know what I like, and I like flowers.
I like flowers of all varieties and in all forms — flowering trees, shrubs, annuals and perennials— all bring me joy. So when I had a couple of badly-in-need-of-attention landscape beds redone a couple of weeks ago, I was like a kid in a toy shop choosing my new plants.
I mentioned to a friend from church that I was going to have to hire someone as the work needed to be done for years. She said her father-in-law was in town vacationing and doing landscaping at her house and might be willing to do mine, too. I said if he was I’d be happy to pay him to do the work (and I’m sure I got a deal).
I already had in mind what I wanted to have planted, but the week before I’d taken the grandkids to DeFries Calendar Garden on a beautiful day and saw plants that I thought were unusual and so pretty. I snapped some photos and posted on Facebook asking if anyone knew what they were. The “real” gardeners on my friends list responded with the consensus that my coveted plant was Lenten rose. I really would’ve loved to plant it at my house, but I thought the chance of my finding it locally was slim as I hadn’t recalled ever seeing it before.
So, imagine my surprise and delight when I went shopping at a local box store’s garden center and saw a few of the Lenten rose plants outside. I was ecstatic! I originally chose two, but then my plant wish list was long and I’d budgeted a certain amount and even after reluctantly returning one Lenten rose plant I was still a little over budget.
But I was giddy with the fact that I was purchasing at least one of every item on my plant wish list with the exception of one that I couldn’t find.
I chose a pink rosebush, a purple rose of Sharon (I love those because they’re still blooming into the early fall), a burning bush, calla lily, hydrangea, hosta and of course the Lenten rose.
I originally was just going to have them redo the back landscape bed that was original to the house, but my friend’s hubby and his father thought the side bed was getting to the point where it needed to be redone too, and they dug out a practically dead hydrangea and rosebush.
Saved were my tiger lilies, hawthorn bush (which has pretty foliage but dangerous) peonies and the now large azalea bush that was once a Mother’s Day gift from my sons.
The only item on my wish list that I didn’t get was a pussy willow shrub. Ever since I was a little girl I loved the furry buds of a pussy willow that looked and felt like kitten’s paws and the catkins that develop from them. I wanted a pink one and I thought I saw that the garden center where I was shopping had one in stock, but I couldn’t find it. Since I was already over budget I didn’t ask and let it go, pleased that I’d found everything else I wanted.
But the other day when I was getting my hair done at my longtime hairdressers we were discussing her new landscaping and I was sharing about mine. Even though I didn’t tell her about my missing wish list item she mentioned that she saw a black pussy willow at a different store.
What? A black pussy willow? I’d never heard of such a thing and neither had she but we were both dreamy-eyed at the thought of it. It almost made me want to go in search of it but I knew realistically I need to allow room for what I’d already planted to grow (But maybe there’s space somewhere?).
I was putting off buying my annuals hoping my grandchildren could accompany me, as I know they enjoy choosing them with me and helping to plant and water them when they visit. I’m not sure when I’ll see them again, so I went ahead and bought some but left some planters open just in case.
People say it’s the simple things that bring pleasure, and I agree. I am enjoying seeing my plants bud and bloom. My peonies are blooming now and I love their heady fragrance. I’ve also been able to cut a couple of roses from my new rose bush.
I’m not the only one in my household that loves flowers. My big male cat Murphy loves to smell them as well and I’ve got to keep an eye on him. When I had carnations for Mother’s Day several mornings, I came downstairs to find my vase on the floor.
So now when I see him checking out my flowers and sniffing from the floor I give him very stern warnings. It worked for the cut iris last week, so we’ll see if he’ll be able to resist the allure of the peonies.
And we’ll see if I’m able to resist the allure of going to find a (black or pink) pussy willow bush.
