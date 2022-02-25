Four years ago, Goshen was dealing with the worst flooding on record.
In some ways, that feels like a long time ago, and in other ways it feels very recent. The minor flooding of the past week certainly serves as a reminder and helps to make it fresh.
Several things conspired to created the historic flooding of February 2018. One was that there was approximately ten inches of snow on the ground prior to the flood event. That snow melted in an unusually warm snap, which was accompanied by a record breaking five inches of rain over three days — the heaviest for such a period since the early 1900s.
Another factor was that this took place in mid-winter, when ground was frozen or thawing, meaning that there was much less capacity for all the water to be absorbed by the land; additionally, dormant vegetation (trees with no leaves, for example) had very little natural capacity to capture or slow stormwater.
Altogether then, the result was an abundance of water running into streams and the river along the length of the Elkhart River watershed, and arriving in Goshen beginning February 19, and cresting February 21 at 12.53 feet.
We remember the images from the flooding. We remember that some of our most important traffic corridors were closed because of high water — Wilden Avenue, Pike Street, Indiana Avenue, Plymouth Avenue, Lincoln Avenue. We remember that some people had to be rescued from inundated homes. And we remember the aftermath — all the clean-up, all the damaged property, all the damaged buildings (some beyond repair), the damaged businesses, and the months (and more) that it took for things to return to normal.
We don’t want another flood like 2018.
In the weeks and months following that flood we heard from other communities in the region who had similar experiences. And we began to hear from people in the wider context of the State who were also studying flood phenomena and linking it changes in our climate.
The Indiana Climate Change Impact Assessment from Purdue University — a years-long analysis of Indiana climate — was released in the spring of 2018, and among the projections it pointed out were increasing precipitation in winter and spring, along with warming temperatures.
Corroborating data and projections came from the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments (GLISA — a collaboration between Michigan University and Michigan State University), and a related flood vulnerability study which Goshen has participated in. This particular vulnerability study — put together by the City’s Stormwater Department — has helped us to see clearly the growing nature of our flood problem: parts of Goshen are in the way of the Elkhart River and more water is coming.
Projections are not the same thing as predictions; there is no way for anyone to say when the next flood will occur, or when the next 9-foot event, or 12-foot event will happen. As with 2018, it takes a number of variables all lining up at the same time to produce that volume of water. Climate projections — including local ones such as the Purdue and GLISA assessments — note that those variables have an increasing likelihood of occurring at the same time.
Late in 2020, city staff began the work of drafting a flood resilience plan to help us think through the flood issues in front of us, and to look at different solutions. We engaged Christopher Burke Engineering — specialists in environmental and flood management — to help us understand what the range of options for action might be.
Through 2021 we met various times to look at the history of flooding in Goshen, data from the 2018 flood, and policies and ordinances that relate directly and indirectly to flooding and flood management. This gave us a clearer picture of what we are currently able to manage, and where we need better management tools. These pieces came together in a draft of the 2022 Flood Resilience Plan. It is a broad, multi-dimensional plan, which will take time, coordination and public input to implement.
On March 17, the City will host a public meeting to present the draft flood resilience plan. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Goshen Theater, with time for discussion and questions to follow. This will be an important opportunity for all of us to learn more about what flood vulnerabilities exist in Goshen and how the plan proposes to address those problems.
The plan is available online at www.goshenindiana.org/flood-zone, along with some other fantastic flood zone resources. The plan is also available in hardcopy at the Goshen Public Library, City Hall, and the Utilities Business Office.
We don’t want another flood like in 2018. But we need to be prepared. A flood resilience plan is the way and we can take important steps to adapt for more flooding, and to mitigate the impacts when it happens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.