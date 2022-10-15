Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet increasing to 7 to 10 feet. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 15 to 25 knots with gale force gusts up to 35 knots and waves 8 to 13 feet possible. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday morning through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&