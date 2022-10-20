Editor’s Note
For space reasons, this article has been trimmed for the print version to allow for one quote from each candidate. The full article is online at www.goshennews.com.
GOSHEN — Candidates running for the Goshen Community Schools’ Board of Trustees have a lot in common.
They care about students, the community, and budgets, most notably. They want what’s best for the students, and they want to spend money responsibly.
But that’s about where the similarities end for the majority of candidates. During a Wendesday League of Women Voters of Elkhart County school board candidate forum at the Goshen Public Library, 10 of the 11 candidates running for the Goshen school board, and one running in Middlebury, spoke to voters about their platforms, which were particularly varied covering a variety of topics.
Four of the five candidates vying for two seats at-large attended the forum, as did all three seeking the District 1 seat and two seeking the District 3 seat.
Candidates seeking the two at-large seats are Keith Goodman, Mario Gerber, Linda Hartman, Brian Krider, and Roger Nafziger, who was not in attendance.
District 1 candidates are Ryan Glick, Angie McKee, and Andrea Johnson. Jose Elizalde and Rob Roeder are the District 3 candidates.
Only one candidate from the Middlebury Community Schools Board of Trustee’s race attended the race. Donald Anderson, District A incumbent, is running against Camden Forbes.
Candidates were given a list of questions by the League of Women Voters, with topics to consider. Questions came from teachers, parents, and the community, and included controversial topics being addressed on social media in recent months. Each candidate was given five minutes to speak, and encouraged, but not required, to address those topics during their speech to a packed house.
Keith Goodman
A candidate for the Goshen school board at-large position, Goodman, a school board member from 2016-2020, said he felt compelled to toss his hat into the ring again this time around.
“Probably the most driving thing is I want to give back to the community,” Goodman said. “I owe a lot to Goshen Community Schools. I was prepared for life after graduation and I want to ensure the same for future generations.”
Both of Goodman’s children, his wife, and himself attended Goshen Community Schools, and he has several grandchildren entering into the school system, most notably one next fall.
“I know there are challenges ahead for Goshen schools,” he admitted. “I know that a good board member is going to accept the challenge. They’re going to immerse themselves and be part of the solution… the goal is obviously to make Goshen the school of choice.”
Goodman went on to explain that in 2016 when he initially joined the board, no one was running for the office of school board, but the fact that he has many contenders this year is a good thing.
A volunteer of Goshen Community Schools since his own high school graduation, Goodman is the treasurer of the Goshen High School Building Trades program, teaches Junior Achievement, was on the board when GCS superintendent Steve Hope was selected, and he says being on the board helps him to connect with parents and teachers.
“I have over 30 years’ worth of board experience,” he said. “I’ve been in the fair finance committee, LaCasa, United Way, and four years as a Goshen schools board member. I think this is going to allow me to immediately step into the board and be an active board member.”
He said, over his years on various boards, that being a good listener is an important skill.
“You’ve got to put the time in,” he added. “If you really immerse yourself, it’s very time-consuming. You learn a lot of things. You learn how things get done, and most importantly with that board experience, you learn how to make balanced decisions that support the mission and the organization for all stakeholders — students, parents, staff, and most importantly, the community, because the reason we’re there is to give the community a return on their investment. All the taxpayers in the city pay in to helping students, and they expect the students to graduate and be ready for life after graduation and so we want to make sure that we do that in a safe environment for everyone.”
Goodman’s day job is commercial lending and as such, he says he wants to focus on efficiencies within the school budget, future retention, and living within the district’s means.
Mario Garber
The next candidate to speak, another at-large contender, was incumbent Mario Garber. At the end of his first term, Garber is currently the vice president of the board. Garber, too is a graduate of Goshen Community Schools, with a daughter at the high school, and a wife who taught at Goshen schools for over 20 years. He’s currently the Director of Culinary Services at Greencroft Goshen.
“I have lots of family that have been a part of the community and Goshen Community Schools so I have a vested interest in what’s happening with the school and the community,” he said. “The main reason I continue to want to be on the board is to help be a voice for students and teachers. I feel like we are a student-centered school and I think the best way to provide for our students is through our teachers.”
He explained that to him, that doesn’t only mean salary and benefits, but moreover community and staff support, encouraging the newest ways to teach.
Being fiscally sound is also a hot topic for this board election.
“It can get complicated,” Garber said. “The state has rules set up, what we can spend money on, and because we’re using public funds, we want to make sure we’re doing the right thing with those funds.”
Right now, he’s representing District 3, but a recent move changed his position so he’s running at-large now.
“I wanted to give back,” he explained of his decision to run. “I felt like this was a good opportunity to support the community and the school.”
He explained that a good school board member should spend at least as much time outside of meetings getting the background and researching ahead of the meetings, which are about an hour long.
“It’s not just going to the meetings and doing the research,” he said. “A big part of what I have tried to do is be a part of the community. I’ve been lucky that I’ve got two girls in school and so I’ve been to all kinds of events over the last four years, from music events to sporting events, band competitions, art things downtown. Even though my kids aren’t involved in each of those things, it is important to support those other students and it’s fun to see students involved in so many things and I think that’s also a testament to Goshen schools and the number of opportunities that these students have to be a part of the system.”
Linda Hartman
Having not yet served on the Goshen school board, candidate Linda Hartman brings a wealth of educator and administrative experience to her platform as she runs for the at-large position this November. Like the others, she, too, is a Goshen High School graduate. She’s worked in the cafeteria there, and as a paraprofessional, boasts a Bachelors in Special Education and boasts two Masters degrees, one in Curriculum Instruction and another in Public School Administration.
“In 2014, we decided to experiment with things such as whole language and social-emotional learning,” he said. “We see a tremendous drop in 2014 in all Elkhart County schools. The only school below Goshen is Elkhart. If we continue at this rate, we’ll be totally bottomed out in the next five years and a public education will not be sustainable.”
Hartman urged voters to consider going “back to basics and teach the ways we know that will work.”
“Our kids are not social experiments,” she added. “The time to act is right now. We can no longer afford to put academics on the backburner… We need to get back to phonics so the kids can read. We need to get back to memorizing multiplication tables so they can learn math.”
She said there should be no wasted time in the school day, when discussing student academics. As for the school board position, Hartman believes she can bring about that change.
“Our current board has been a little bit ineffective in implementing policies that ensure student success,” she said. “We can’t possibly jump on every educational bandwagon. The board needs to hold the line and not be involved in knee-jerk reactions to whatever the newest pedagogy suggests.”
She added that teachers need to be paid well so the district can not only recruit, but retain the best. During her speech, she said reducing administration staff, giving merit raises, and hiring more classified personnel for one-on-one instruction would allow for that.
“Let me make myself perfectly clear,” she said. “I love Goshen Community Schools. I always have and I always will. I love the fact that we have the best in the state in our music and sports programs. I don’t like the fact that we’ve spent $100 million since 2018 on buildings and our kids are still in a system where scores are in the bottom 50% of the state. This is not acceptable. All students need to succeed no matter who they are. They are counting on adults that make decisions to make sure they have the very best of what any school can offer.”
Brian Krider
At-large candidate Brian Krider was the first to offer condolences during the meeting to the family of recently deceased Parkside Elementary School teacher John Moyer, who passed away Tuesday from cancer.
A lifelong resident of Goshen with a wife and four sons being raised in Goshen Community Schools, Krider went into RV sales and later opened Ben’s Soft Pretzels following the 2008 recession.
“I’m deeply committed to this community,” he said. A member of the Elkhart County Fair Board, a restaurant lodging association board, men’s conference executive board, and recently helped to make Goshen athletic events free to all K-12 students in the district. “As a parent, alumni, business owner, and taxpayer, I believe it’s time for a change in leadership on our school board level.”
He went on to say that the board has let its constituents down and that the system needs a reset, as evidenced by the referendum, which has says was based on incorrect data.
“With a constant decline in student enrollment, we need to find quick ways to bring in enrollment back or make cuts to live within our means,” he said. “I would like to use my skills as a proven business leader to help get the kids who are living within our city to come back to our schools, find a few that are outside of our city that want something new, to help find ways to cut spending without affecting teacher benefits.”
Speaking on recent controversies stemming from social concerns throughout the city and at a national level, Krider told voters he’s in favor of “advocacy-free curriculum.”
“Our classrooms have no place for anyone’s personal or political agenda. I will be steadfast in ensuring that all curriculum brought to the board is free of agenda and is full of fact-over-fiction,” he said.
Krider also expressed concerns for teacher pay and respect and said that he would use his resources at local, state, national levels to advocate it.
“I’m running for school board — not because I have time, not because I have political ambitions, not because of money or fame, I’m running because all of us deserve better. My love for Goshen Community Schools and professional experience make me an ideal candidate that can bring real impact to our school system. Our kids deserve a place to learn and to get a great education from teachers that are teaching curriculum that is free of all fiction, social, and political agendas. They deserve an education that is challenging and that is taught by a teacher that is given respect and dedication from an administration that listens and communicates. Our kids deserve a safe place to learn, not to be bullied, and to know that a teacher cares for them, knowing that they have their back, while parents know that they have theirs, too.”
Ryan Glick
One of three seeking a seat in District 1, Ryan Glick was the first from the district to speak.
“Representation of parents requires openness, it requires transparency, it acknowledges the rights of those who are represented. We as parents have a primary interest in the education of our children.”
He reiterated that the board should be open and honest and willing to give information freely without requiring Freedom of Information Act requests.
Like Hartman, he suggested that the district has neglected education, resulting in, he said, only ¼ of students in 3rd-8th passing proficiency exams in math and English. He acknowledged that it’s a nationwide problem, with the majority of the industrialized world scoring higher on exams in math and English. He cited several other sources indicating a continual drop in a variety of tests, regardless of the pandemic.
“They are further evidence of long-time systemic failures that were exasperated by the pandemic,” Glick said. “A return to pre-pandemic status quo would be insufficient and a disservice to students and educators… It’s an emergency of national proportions and we can fix it, if we act with wisdom and diligence, and I believe I can be a part of that if I’m on the school board.”
Glick’s website features his plan for change, including financial aspects.
“I own my own business. I spent my money on my core product – which in this case would be education. You spend on your peripherals when you have additional money, but you don’t spend all your money on the peripherals and fail at the main product you’re offering. If our students can only play in band or play football, they won’t be able to feed their families and we see that when our students are the least educated in the world.”
He also spoke on immigration and recent school board discussions related to test scores.
“My entire family is immigrant. My wife is from Africa, my son’s from Africa. My son’s friends are from Mexico and other Hispanic countries and over 50% of our students in Goshen schools are Hispanic.”
Glick quoted Hope, who said during a recent board meeting, “There is no school board with a similar demographic doing better than Goshen schools.”
“That’s basically saying if we had a white school, we would have better scores, but because we have a Hispanic school, we have bad scores… My friends and my neighbors, they are very smart, but we need to have the best education possible for them without making an excuse. They want to have the freedoms of Americans. They don’t want to be turned into pawns to vote to whatever political viewpoint that we have that’s a group in the area.”
Angie McKee
A lifelong resident of Goshen, a former small business owner, and former clerk-treasurer for the City of Goshen, Angie McKee is also running for the District 1 seat.
“There are changes that need to be made,” McKee said. “I want to be a part of that change.”
Despite having no kids in the system, McKee said she wants to support the youth in the community.
“It takes a village to grow a strong future in our children,” she said. “I strongly feel that there are changes needed in our school system in order to support our ever-changing population. I have a philosophy: if you see something that needs to be changed, then it’s more effective if you step to do something rather than to complain to your friends at dinner.”
McKee attends basketball and football games to support children, friends, and athletics as a whole as a community member.
She said teachers need support to ensure retention. She hopes as a school board member to dive further into by teachers are leaving for other districts or other professions entirely.
“It is my opinion that a teacher is more likely to stay within a school system if they have the resources they need and are supported, validated, and appreciated,” she said. “In business, most people do not leave a job because of the pay, they leave because of the job because of management or administration.”
She also wants to find out issues students see and strategies they’d find effective.
“We are educating them, why not use their knowledge?” she said.
Parents, too should have a voice, she said.
“It’s a fine line of power between parents and teachers,” McKee said. “We hope that they are all fighting for the same thing: the success of kids they are raising and teaching. Our parents are trusting us with their most precious possessions and we need to respect that. On the other side, teachers have been well-trained in their field and know how to reach many of our students, and parents need to respect that.”
McKee told voters she hopes to help quelch the concerns about many controversial topics that have come before many school boards in recent months and years.
“There are so many topics that society are hurling at our kids at lightning speed that it’s hard for all of us to keep up,” she said. “There are some topics that are better suited to be addressed by the parents, and others to be addressed by teachers. As a school board member, I would hope to open avenues of communication so that each side can work together transparently.”
Andrea Johnson
A graduate of Elkhart Memorial High School, Johnson was the first candidate to speak that was not a Goshen High School graduate, but being from Goshen originally, Johnson explained that she moved back to the city because she wanted to raise her kids in Goshen Community Schools. She and her husband, a Goshen police officer, share five kids. Appointed to the Goshen Redevelopment Commission in 2018, she sits as Vice President.
Johnson is the third District 1 candidate.
“I never intended to run for any public office, but my reasons for running for school board are pretty simple: I believe our public schools are foundational to our society, as are our teachers who take care of our children.”
She explained that she believes every child deserves a safe and comprehensive education, regardless of socioeconomic status or any other factor.
“Public schools are coming under attack — that’s a nationwide trend and I had hoped that Goshen schools would be exempt, but they’re not,” she said. “Debates about inclusivity and curriculum have become toxic and unproductive. Discussions about banning books and wild accusations about our teachers have become intolerable. Our teachers are trained, professional, and they deserve to be treated and compensated as such.”
Johnson told voters that she’s running to defend schools, to support teachers, to promote responsible spending, to improve test scores, and ensure schools are a safe haven for children.
“In the midst of all the craziness, we still need to work to improve schools with, sometimes, inadequate dollars funded by the state. We need to spend those dollars in the most productive way possible. We need to work on test scores while acknowledging our schools’ unique challenges.”
She stated that schools should strive to educate students so that they can be productive on a world stage.
“I’m running because I believe in schools,” Johnson said. “If you don’t believe in our public schools and want to support them and make them better, if you don’t trust our educators and want to see them compensated, and if you don’t have as your first priority our children and their success, then you shouldn’t be on the school board.”
Jose Elizalde
The first of the two candidates running for the District 3 seat, Jose Elizalde, incumbent, spoke of his personal experiences as an immigrant in public education and a pastor. Born in Mexico City, Elizalde’s family immigrated when he was a child and he went to Chicago public schools, and some of his first experiences in Goshen were as a student at Goshen College, before eventually receiving a Masters in Divinity.
“I was a pastor of the Mennonite church for over 15 years,” he said. “I am speaking as an ordained minister, I know what the constitution says. I cannot push my religious agenda on anyone, especially the kids of my neighbors and I’m very concerned as well that when people say ‘don’t bring an agenda to the school,’ this is exactly what is happening. Public schools are being attacked.”
In 2008, Elizalde returned to Goshen and his kids joined the Goshen school system. Elizalde’s son is a sophomore at Boston Conservatory and said his passion for music was born in Goshen Community Schools.
“They have received an amazing education,” he said. “Is it perfect? No, it’s not. Can we do better? Yes. But when I look at the student population, which is 54% and growing Latino, no one has to tell me, I don’t have to read it on a piece of paper, I know what it’s like to come to school not knowing a single word of English. I know what it’s like to have a teacher-parent conferences and my parents not knowing how to communicate with a teacher. I know what it’s like to graduate from high school and the challenges of going to college and learning our system. Nobody has to tell me that. So I can resonate with a lot of our student population.”
The District 3 race boasts a unique controversy as immigrant and ordained minister Elizalde contends with Goshen native Rob Roeder and his conservative viewpoints on many education-based issues including what books should be permitted in schools and how religion should be addressed on school grounds.
“Public schools are being attacked, and are being pushed with a specific agenda that is not conducive to the future of a diverse community. I feel for the students who are not Christians,” Elizalde said. “I fear debates about pushing an agenda that is solely Christian.”
Elizalde expressed additional concerns surrounding his hope for every student to feel welcomed, safe, valued, and supported in the district.
Elizalde also sent condolences to the Moyer family, and shared fond memories of attending White Socks game with him.
Rob Roeder
The final Goshen Community Schools school board candidate to speak was Elizalde’s contender in the District 3 race, Rob Roeder. A lifelong resident of Goshen and graduate, along with his wife, of Goshen Community Schools, Roeder has sparked controversy as a candidate due to his conservative takes on many topics.
Roeder is a unique candidate in the school board race in that his own children were, for the most part, homeschooled, although they did attend some high school classes as part of their homeschooled education. With his youngest now out of the house, Roeder decided to further his own knowledge and began attending school board meetings.
“I was really surprised at the consistent decline in academic scores,” he said. “I couldn’t understand why that had happened, and for so many years, and I don’t see any sign of it turning up any time soon. I’d like to suggest to the board that we declare an academic emergency. I don’t know what all those details mean, but I want the people to know that they’re being taken seriously.”
Roeder has continued to attend every board meeting for more than 18 months, keeping the board up-to-date on issues that interest or concern him and many community members.
“Our parents need to have confidence that they can talk to the heroic teachers that we do have or to the administration and be heard, and not have to deal with FOIAs or angry looks or anything that makes them feel uncomfortable,” Roeder said. “Parents are primary.”
Roeder also spoke to the voters regarding one topic he’s brought before the board before, recounting his uncomfortable experience with lack of transparency from the board.
“As I attended these board meetings, I discovered there is pornographic passages,” he stated, of a book at the Goshen High School library called “The Infinite Moment of Us,” by Lauren Myracle. “I’ve raised five children. I know about the ‘birds and the bees.’ I’m not afraid to say much, but I can’t bring myself to read this rot, and this is what our kids are dealing with. They should be protected while they’re minors. Our kids can think for themselves once they are adults, but when they’re minors they’re under our care and we should be protecting them from dangers things that present sex as recreational. It’s a holy institution.”
Roeder took his concerns with the book to the board, and they formed, he said a ‘secret committee,’ where they made a decision against banning the book.
“We had to file a FOIA to try to get the names — who was in this committee?,” Roeder asked. “We had to use an Open Door Policy Violation to get them to finally tell us who was in it. I’m stunned that those kinds of things go on.”
To view the full forum and stay up-to-date on future debates, visit the League of Women Voters of Elkhart County’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LWVEC.