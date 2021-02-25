GOSHEN — A local family is turning its anniversary date of dark news into a day to lighten the burden for others and spread joy.
The Gunawan family of Goshen received the news their 4-year-old-son had cancer on Feb. 28, 2017. Since then, they have created a movement to turn that number on the calendar into a day to provide random acts of kindness to others.
Feb. 28, 2017, was the day Martin and his wife Chika, who was expecting their daughter at the time, learned that Caleb had Stage IV neuroblastoma — a childhood cancer that affects the sympathetic nervous system. Since that diagnosis, Caleb has had to endure countless medical treatments, some of which were painful to endure. His parents said that Caleb’s courage, patience and positive attitude never ceases to amaze them.
Caleb battled through the first round of treatment, then had a relapse in December of 2018 and another December of 2019. After that last relapse, he underwent nearly a year of chemotherapy treatment. The youngster is stable now and last summer he had immunotherapy. Martin said the medical professionals use the term “no level of active disease” to explain Caleb’s current status.
Last year a man named Peter Halper ran across the country to raise awareness for pediatric cancer and dedicated a leg of the run to Caleb. Caleb also has an older brother, 10-year-old Matthew, and a 3-year-old sister, Maura. The Gunawans have adopted the Scripture from Joshua 1:9, “Do not be afraid; be strong and courageous” as their slogan.
CALEB’S ARK
When the first anniversary of Caleb’s diagnosis came on Feb. 28, 2018, Martin said he and Chika decided rather than dwell on the devastating news they had received, they would turn the date into something positive. The idea for Caleb’s ARK was born.
The couple decided to do some small acts of kindness, and then the second year they shared that mission with friends and members of their church.
Now they want Caleb’s ARK to spread farther.
“Our goal is to spread as much joy as possible in the community while increasing awareness of pediatric cancers,” Martin said.
To their knowledge, about 50 people have participated during the past couple of years — friends in Florida, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Indonesia, where the family is originally from.
“It’s so easy to do,” Martin said.
While they want the idea and the event to spread, Martin said, “It’s not about quantity. Even one person giving or receiving an act of kindness is worth it.”
Caleb said they took doughnuts to the police station one time and paid for someone’s order at a drive-through. He said it “makes me feel good” to perform those acts.
AN EARLY START
On a recent afternoon Caleb, now 8, and his dad were at The Electric Brew coffee shop to get the word out about Feb. 28, and they paid for a few people’s drink orders.
Kim Yarden of Waco, Texas, was visiting the Goshen area as part of a trip to visit a family in Cleveland, Ohio, whose child has cancer. Yarden was impressed with what the Gunawans were doing.
“It’s wonderful. We should always do more and not just for a special reason,” Yarden said. “Give and it will be given to you.”
AnneMarie Bell of Elkhart and Aubrey Miller of Goshen were also recipients of Caleb’s ARK gift of a drink. Bell said she thought the gift effort was, “Amazing and very different from the world.”
Miller said, “I think it’s a good way to turn something bad into a good thing instead of dwelling on the bad.”
Rebecca Slough, who was enjoying coffee with friends, knows the Gunawan family from church. She said of Caleb’s ARK, “I think it’s great — thinking outside the box. Someone who is suffering can still be involved and caring about the world.”
All of those people were given a flyer that told a little bit about Caleb’s story, encouraged them to pay it forward and to let the Gunawans know. They really want to hear the stories of the kindnesses performed and received.
Aside from buying someone’s coffee or tea, other suggestions the Gunawans offer include serving a meal at a local shelter or food pantry, surprise a neighbor with a baked treat, take a meal to a shut-in, let someone go in front of you in line, leave a gas card at a gas pump, purchase extra pet food and donate to a shelter, hide book gift cards at the bookstore, take coffee and doughnuts to first responders (but check first that they can accept them) or visit a senior.
Any little act of kindness will do to spread love, joy and awareness of pediatric cancer, according to the Gunawans.
“We want to turn our darkest day into a day of fun and laughter and brightness and hope. Instead of sadness, we celebrate his victories,” Martin said.
