90 miles for 90 years

GOSHEN — William “Bill” Miller turned 90 on Tuesday, Aug. 8. He has already checked off one thing on his birthday list — a 90-mile bike ride.
Miller is an avid biker and for the past 15 years, he has taken a birthday ride, biking his age in miles, all in one day. In past years, he has been joined by various friends or by one of his four children (Lee, Neil, Jane and Karen) who all grew up in Goshen but are now scattered from Goshen to Tanzania. He has been cheered on by Phyllis, his wife of 68 years who also continues to ride a two-wheel bike, but prefers shorter rides on the Pumpkinvine trail or biking around Goshen.
In the summer of 2022, Miller was not able to complete his 89th birthday ride, in spite of all of his children gathering to ride with him. He was recovering from shoulder surgery from a fall earlier in the summer while playing pickleball.
So in 2023 he was determined to do one last birthday ride for his 90th birthday.
The plan was to ride the Willard Mungar Bike trail in northern Minnesota, near where daughter Jane and her wife Susan live in Minnesota. In the weeks leading up to the event, Miller rode 20-50 miles regularly to get in shape. On the designated week, daughter Karen drove with Bill and Phyllis to Minnesota with bikes in tow.
The night before, they made final plans, packed healthy snacks and made sure bikes were ready to go. The weather report looked perfect for the July 22nd ride, with highs in the mid-70s and only a small chance of rain forecast for the afternoon. Miller’s wife Phyllis and daughter-in-law Susan were ready to bring food for lunch and be available for any emergencies.
Miller, with daughters Jane and Karen, set off at 7:30 a.m. The first 30 miles went smoothly — and then it started to sprinkle. And then it started to rain. After riding through the rain for 90 minutes they were wet and cold. They called for an early lunch rendezvous with Phyllis and Susan who brought them warm, dry clothes. A friendly manager at TJ’s Country Corner in Mahtowa, Minnesota, provided warm drinks and hand warmers.
An hour later, they set off again, aware that weather reports were calling for more rain in the afternoon and even a small chance of hail. All three were doubting whether they would make it to 90 miles. Time was ticking by and they had stopped much longer than expected because of the rain.
But by mile 45, the sun came out, everyone warmed up, and spirits rose. At mile 64, they met up again with Phyllis and Susan in the lovely Jay Cooke State Park, filled up water bottles, grabbed a snack and started on the last third of the ride. All day they were cheered on by texts from family members wishing them well along the route.
The rainy forecast for the afternoon did not materialize after all, and bit by bit, 90 miles seemed manageable. Miles 80 to 85 were the toughest as muscles and knees and bottom ends were getting sore and tired, but the end was coming nearer. Finally, at 7:15 p.m. (just under 12 hours from their start time) they reached the 90-mile mark, back at TJ’s Country Corner in Mahtowa, greeted by Phyllis and Susan. They celebrated together and read the many texts from family congratulating them on the accomplishment — 90 miles for 90 years!
Miller said his 91st birthday ride will be a leisurely one for anyone who wants to join. The plan is to stop often along the way to enjoy the scenery … and not worry about how many total miles. It will be about the journey.