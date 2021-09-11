Air Force One ferries the president around the globe in a secure setting and when the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks occurred, Nappanee native Todd Beer took part in the aftermath as he served as one of President George W. Bush’s pilots that day.
Beer, then an Air Force pilot, had acted as pilot on Sept. 10, flying Bush to Sarasota, Florida, where the next day he would be talking to elementary students. The plane, normally staffed by two pilots, had three on Sept. 11 because another 747 used as a presidential plane was undergoing maintenance.
“I was in the seat for the two legs down on Monday to Sarasota,” Beer recalled.
Beer said he spent a pleasant evening having dinner with family and friends of one of the crew members who lived in the Sarasota area. The next day they planned to return to Andrews Air Force Base. He shared that a typical duty of the pilot not flying was to give tours of Air Force One, especially for White House staff, family and friends. Beer said that Tuesday morning he was giving a tour to a former crew member and his family.
“We were in the middle of the tour when the first airplane hit — then the second airplane hit. We got everyone off the plane and battened down the hatches while we figured out the rest of the day.”
At the time, what was happening and who was involved was not known, unlike now when the event has been well documented.
“But 20 minutes after the first plane hit no one knew anything— we were guessing and it became a crisis management situation very quickly that there really wasn’t a blueprint for,” he said.
Beer said that after the plane’s crew got everyone off the plane, they started discussing what to do next and coordinated with the president and the president’s staff.
“Somewhere in that chaos we heard that Air Force One was a target that day, so our express goal was to get off the ground as quickly as possible,” he said. “It was a clear day, so you could see Sarasota from a long way off and you could see Air Force One — it was easily identifiable, so we were sitting ducks and wanted to get off the ground.
“We wanted to get airborne and get as high as we could — it’s much harder to hit a plane moving 400 miles per hour, so we wanted to get as high as we could and away from potential bad guys.”
ALONE IN THE SKY
Beer said President Bush was adamant about wanting to return to Washington to handle things from there and he was also concerned about his wife and children who were there. However, because the Pentagon was attacked and a third plane crashed outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, it was decided to keep the president away from D.C.
Also, during that time all airplanes were required to land.
“Everyone except us,” Beer said. “It was incredibly silent and incredibly eerie when flying.”
He said Air Force One’s course hugged the coast of Florida and the panhandle for a while and the president wanted to get on the ground to address the American people. So, they landed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. While President Bush did what he needed to do, Beer said the plane’s crew did what they needed to do — put enough food and gas on Air Force One, “So that we could go as far as needed for as long as needed to make it a survival situation if need be — it was still a guessing game to say the least.”
Beer said he remembers an air traffic controller saying, “No one else is up here. Tell us what you want to do.”
Beer said it was the president and his staff who made the decisions about where to go, but his boss, Col. Mark Tillman was meeting with them and giving them the crew’s perspective about what they could and couldn’t do.
“We spent the day embroiled in that,” Beer said.
From Barksdale Air Force Base they flew to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska before returning to Washington around dusk that day.
PERSONAL FEELINGS
As for what Lt. Col. Beer felt and thought that day he said, “One great part about being in the Air Force was that we were incredibly well trained to start those processes of what, where and when for the survival, safety and comfort we needed to provide the president.”
“I was very proud to be in that unit doing the things we were. They were great folks — truly professional. I can’t say enough good things about them,” he said.
“One thing I’ll never forget sitting in that seat that day — it was a clear weather day and when we were flying back from Nebraska and flying over Indiana, looking down I could see Rochester and Kokomo, where I once lived. I couldn’t see as far north as Nappanee but (saw) the places where I’d played basketball. I’ve said many times that I pinched myself that as a kid from a small town in Indiana having a chance to fly Air Force One and then this happened — to be there at this time and this place — the irony of that didn’t escape me.”
NAPPANEE NATIVE
Beer graduated from NorthWood High School in Nappanee in 1982. He was first introduced to the Air Force via a basketball recruitment letter. He left Nappanee to play basketball for the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado and graduated in 1986. From there he flew KC-135 tankers out of the former Grissom Air Force Base in Bunker Hill, Indiana, to Saudi Arabia to refuel bombers.
From Grissom Air Force Base, he went to California and then Texas, where he heard Andrews Air Force Base had a VIP wing that flew dignitaries from Washington. He went through an intense interview process and was initially assigned to fly DC9s in 1998. President Bill Clinton was in the White House and because any plane the president is in becomes Air Force One, he had occasion to fly President Clinton. Then a year later in 1999 he became qualified to fly the 747 most people think of as Air Force One and became a full-time member of the presidential flight crew. He flew Air Force One for seven years and on Sept. 11 was the newest guy on the crew as far as experience with the 747.
Todd and his wife Krystal now live in Scottsdale, Arizona. They have three children, who are all in college.
Beer retired from the military in 2006, after which he flew for Southwest Airlines for two years, Notre Dame for two years and for the past 11 years he’s been aviation manager for Discount Tire.
Current Events
When asked how he felt with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks coming up he admitted with everything else that’s been going on, “It kind of snuck up on me this year.”
He said in his time as an Air Force One pilot there were a lot of memorable times, but that day was the most memorable and he said it was like “the Pearl Harbor of our generation.”
As for current affairs with the U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan he said, “It’s an interesting thing to have that happening with the lead up to the 20th anniversary.”
He said the whole situation in Afghanistan has “been a mess from the start.” He said he didn’t know enough about the military objective after we defeated the Taliban the first time.
“I don’t want to opine about such a political hot button — a lot of people have a lot of thoughts, but I’ve always been one of those guys that thought when you join the military you know the consequences. I know the guys I’ve served with and I assume those who are serving now are going to do whatever they’re asked and fight hard and it falls on the leadership to make sure it’s for a good reason. If that goes away — there has to be a sustainable reason to fight.”
As far as how the withdrawal went Beer said, “It wasn’t going to go smoothly regardless of how well planned. It’s always news when things don’t go well and it gets people riled up.”
He said with the 20th anniversary people’s interest over the years have ebbed and flowed and his own children were so young they don’t remember it.
Beer said when he does give talks about it, one thing stands out that he always mentions and that’s how there were so many changes in security at the airports, for example and even several months after the event, the country was still united.
“How American everyone felt—the patriotism—we were all pulling together on the same rope and it’s one of those things I thought was truly amazing and it felt good,” he said.
“Obviously we’re in a different time and place now but I remember that was a part of us—it’s something we can do. We’re a long way from that now, but hopefully it’ll be better soon.”
