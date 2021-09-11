When it comes to teaching the complex history of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to today’s youth, the methods used for such lessons are often as unique and nuanced as the teachers themselves.
With the arrival of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, The Goshen News recently spoke with educators from local school districts to get their take on how they approach teaching the events of 9/11 and how those methods have evolved over the past two decades.
Matthew Nichols, a Goshen High School history teacher who has incorporated 9/11 lessons into his curriculum since he began teaching about 15 years ago, said he tends to go with a general overview when speaking to his students about the attacks.
“I really don’t steer clear of anything,” Nichols said of his method for approaching the topic. “I think it’s important to address history as it is, not as we wish it to be. That said, I will not tolerate any sort of bigotry in our discussions. When I share the video of Bin Laden’s killing, I also share the very mixed feelings I had when I saw the news. I was both happy that the man behind this tragedy was dead, but also horrified because I had the feeling of elation, because it’s never good to wish death on someone.”
STUDENTS BORN AFTER 9/11
Asked if his approach to teaching the 9/11 attacks has changed over the years, Nichols said the fact that the students he’s taught in recent years were born after the actual attacks occurred has necessitated such change.
“It’s definitely changed over time as students no longer have personal memories of the event,” Nichols said. “I think my teaching of the day has shifted from mostly teaching facts — because we all had a memory of the day and the feelings that went along with it — to teaching more about the emotional side of it, because they lack that but have more of the facts. The other part of the discussion is separating the emotion from the facts. I talk about how I can’t really separate the two effectively because seeing footage always sets off deep emotions from the day. They can approach it with a much more rational process.”
Taryn Bergman, a history teacher at Fairfield Jr./Sr. High School, said she likes to begin her 9/11 instruction by providing a bit of background information to help her students understand where it all began, who it began with, and that it took years of planning before the actual attacks were carried out.
“I have students watch a video of how the day unfolded, and needless to say, many students are shocked at what happened on that day, many viewing the events for the first time,” Bergman said. “For people like me, it still seems like yesterday that this happened. But for many students, they don’t know many of the details of that horrific day in our history. Depending on the age of the student, there are details that sometimes need to be left out because it can be so shocking.”
Like Nichols, Bergman said her methods for teaching the subject have had to change over time, as her students transitioned from having actually witnessed the events themselves to having to hear about them second-hand.
“In the beginning you could ask students ‘Where were you when you heard what was happening?’ and students would have that emotional attachment to the event,” Bergman said. “Today, students that I have were not even born at the time of this attack, so laying out the events of the day and how it took place takes on a whole different meaning. Watching the emotions of students today, as they watch footage from the events of 9/11, is a somber experience. They have never lived through such an event in their lives and to see footage always brings some sort of emotion within them.”
Fellow Fairfield history teacher Ryan LeCount said his take on 9/11 instruction tends to vary from year to year, though he noted that he has made an effort in recent years to include more detail and background information in his lessons.
“I have been teaching 9/11 events at Fairfield for the past 10 years,” LeCount said. “I have, over the years, tried lots of different strategies. I have had years with student-lead exploration into the events, and other years where I present some background of the events and then have them discuss and explore from there. I have shown lots of different types of videos: primary source footage, post event, informative, reflective, and so on. We have listened to music written in the aftermath to help students capture the attitude and culture of the nation afterwards.
“As the events of 9/11 move further back into history, I find it more important/needed to lay out more detailed information,” he added. “Students tend to resonate more with the response of the nation. By response, I mean students really seemed intrigued by the response of average citizens in heroic ways. They seem to sense that this event was somehow ‘different’. It was not a military battle on some distant front. They seemed to tune into the fact that it involved average people on an average day.”
ADJUSTMENTS MADE
While he may have only started teaching the history of 9/11 six years ago, Micah Helmuth, a seventh grade social studies teacher at Pierre Moran Middle School, part of Elkhart Community Schools, said even he has had to adjust how he teaches the topic in recent years in order to better connect with his students.
“In that time, the narrative for 9/11 has evolved somewhat, largely due to my shifting understanding of how this history impacts our culture in the U.S.,” Helmuth said. “Students had the typical responses in the first few years, displaying ‘shock and awe’ at the particularly tragic details of the events. As the years have gone on, and my student body has been more connected to the internet, the ‘shock’ of the events seems to have declined. I couldn’t say for sure why this change has occurred, other than having ready access to world events at your fingertips likely conditions you to the negative reality of many world events.
“In short, my hypothesis is that the world has been on fire since they were born, and they’ve always been aware of it,” he added of his observations. “In my line of work, you’re always bound to make someone unhappy. Knowing this, I tried to keep a ‘neutral’ narrative when discussing these events. I felt that the events needed to be understood in their entirety, but I also wanted to avoid evangelizing my students into a military mindset of ‘We need to get them back!’”
As for Amanda Jansen, a social studies teacher at Westview Jr./Sr. High School, using her own personal recollections of the attacks has always been a centerpiece of her 9/11 instruction since she began teaching back in 2004.
“I can remember vividly where I was, what I was doing, and how the world was reacting around me,” Jansen said. “Every year I start with my story — how I remember history. I play a snip of the NBC Today show where I watched the second tower fall, in real time. Then I really focus on my personal experience and how it changed the world that we live in. I usually will show a video from ESPN called The Red Bandanna, about a guy who gave his life saving others that day. I also show a video about the unsung heroes of the day, those that had boats. Those two stories, along with my personal one, draw them in.”
That said, Jansen explained how her strategy for teaching 9/11 has also changed drastically in the 17 years that she’s been in education.
“As students are more removed from the actual event, I find that I want to draw them back to that day and give them an understanding of what the world felt like that day,” Jansen said. “If we don’t focus on our story, then our story just becomes lost as another event in our history books. The further we get from the event, the more I draw on the personal stories from the event and less on the timeline of events that lead to its occurrence.
“I think that we have to remember that this event is still personal to many around the world today,” she added. “We have a duty to remember what it felt like that day, and the days that followed, and teach that to our students. That feeling of uncertainty and questioning needs to fuel our desire to remember and honor.”
