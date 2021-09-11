Inside one of the most secure buildings in the world, 29-year-old Alex Boesenberg watched the TV coverage of terrorists flying passenger jets into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York Sept. 11, 2001.
The former Wawasee student and Barbee Lake resident was in the Admiral’s Staff Offices, part of the Naval Warfare Offices inside the Pentagon.
“Our offices were on the exterior ring,” he said 20 years later during a recent phone interview from northern Virginia.
“We knew as soon as it was clear that it wasn’t an accident on the trade towers, that there would be plenty of work for the military,” he said. “ ... Obviously the United States armed forces would go on alert, lockdown, while senior leadership would get a handle on what was going on. That, of course, got very complicated very fast after the plane hit our building.”
When the plane crashed into the Pentagon, Boesenberg said there was a brief shudder.
“My initial reaction was that it must have been like a letter bomb or something,” Boesenberg said. “In retrospect, the building is made out of 6-foot solid granite. Anything that could make it jiggle even a little bit had to be sizable, and of course that was true.”
But at the time, those inside the Pentagon didn’t know what had happened, that another passenger jet, American Airlines Flight 77, had just struck the bastion of America’s military might.
“So we ran out the door, looked to the left, which was the fastest way out normally, but couldn’t see anything because of smoke and ceilings had collapsed and fixtures were dangling,” he said. “So we had to turn to the right and go a longer way to an evacuation route.”
Boesenberg made it out safely and assembled with other survivors in the parking lot.
“We were out there and could tell that something terrible had happened with the smoke and everything,” he said. “And we conducted an initial muster.”
COUNTING THE STAFF
Only one member of his office had a cell phone at the time, because such phones just weren’t that common. Since Boesenberg was the office manager, he was responsible for taking a headcount and figuring out where people might be, and then reporting it to the admiral. The admiral and his executive assistant were off site at the time at a meeting, Boesenberg explained.
“It took a long time to get through,” he said. “The cell circuits were jammed.”
After standing out in the parking lot for more than an hour and realizing they would be unable to return to their offices, people started finding ways home if possible. Boesenberg had several office mates who didn’t have any plans, so he took them all back to his apartment, which was just a few blocks away.
“And we watched the building burn and listened to radio reports from my balcony,” he said.
Most of the Naval Command Center was destroyed.
“A company mate who was a year behind me, was killed that day in the Navy Operations Center,” Boesenberg said. “Ironically, he took the job that I turned down when I got to the Pentagon.”
And fortunately for Boesenberg, he was not in his office at the time of the attack. He said that his office was about 70 feet from where the plane went in. Altogether, 64 people in the plane and 125 people in the Pentagon died that day.
Because of the destruction, off-site offices for Naval Command were hurriedly set up, with the defense logistics agency and some other planners raiding government warehouses, taking their retired desks and computers that would have otherwise been auctioned off to scrappers and salvage places, he said.
A few empty office buildings in Crystal City, which is near the Pentagon, were outfitted and IT crews spent several sleepless days wiring network cables and power strips to get the offices working.
The displaced staff stayed in these satellite offices for about six months while pursuing Operation Phoenix, which is what the repair of the Pentagon was titled.
Eventually, the Pentagon was repaired and everyone moved back in.
Boesenberg stayed at the Pentagon until the end of 2002 and then left the Navy — briefly. Because he was still a reservist, the Navy called him back to active duty.
He worked for the Military Sealift Command doing heavy lifts logistics coordination for Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom out the Washington Navy Yard.
He did that for a year and was then allowed to go back to being a reservist, Boesenberg said.
STRESS HAS IMPACT
The stress of military life, especially after 9/11, impacted his health.
“Obviously, there was a lot of stress,” he said. “We had a very high operational tempo — lots to try to get done and doing a lot of it with one hand tied behind our backs because our offices were literally destroyed.”
Boesenberg ended up being hospitalized in March of 2002 for internal problems and ended up having surgery. That took about six months to recover from.
“Those changes are still with me, not as bad as they used to be,” Boesenberg said. “That was part of my decision to get out of the military.”
He figured the stress would kill him if he didn’t leave. But until he could leave at the end of 2002, the Culver Military Academy graduate continued to work through that recovery period.
“If I got too fatigued, I would lay down next to my desk and sleep for a few minutes, then wake up and go back to work,” he said. “We had work to do and had to get it done.”
POST-MILITARY LIFE
After leaving the military, Boesenberg worked for a defense contractor. He spent about three years doing weapons building contracts. His last job was working in littoral combat ship offices for modular weapons systems.
“That was very volatile,” he said, explaining there were a lot of technological and budgetary challenges. ”I got tired of all of the budgetary work, because I just wanted to help design weapons systems.”
He decided to leave, but took his time searching for a new job and 14 years ago he ended up being hired by the National Electrical Manufacturers Association — NEMA for short. He writes standards and for the last 11 years he’s been working in government relations, primarily energy efficiency and other types of regulatory advocacy for its members. The work is very technical, Boesenberg explained. Even though he works in advocacy and relations, his particular niche is working in highly technical areas.
Boesenberg works mostly with the U.S. Department of Energy on behalf of NEMA’s members. “When they are in a rule making to improve the energy efficiency of a class of products, the smallest change can have very detrimental impacts on the final product,” he said. So he is always working with NEMA members, who, he pointed out, are the experts at the design and construction of the products, translating their concerns into actionable comments to advocate in front of the Department of Energy to make sure they understand the burdens being placed on industry with respect to a desire to improve the efficiency of a product.
“We can make it more efficient, but we can’t do it in a way that makes our customers not want to buy it anymore,” he said. “The most efficient product in the world, if it doesn’t work well or doesn’t have a good user interface, no one’s going to buy it.”
Boesenberg said the work is very challenging, but someone has to be in the middle of this extremely tangled web of rulemaking.
As he slogs through 800-page reports, he said the devil is in the details. “I tell some people I fight the devil everyday and I usually do it on page 972,” he said.
REMemBERING THE VICTIMS
And also in the ensuing 20 years, he has continued to honor the fallen.
Boesenberg and his now 12-year-old son Willard used to go to the Pentagon every Memorial Day, until this past year, for Rolling Thunder, a national motorcycle rally started in the wake of the attacks, because he knew some people involved.
“I took my son there from the time he was a baby to visit some friends who were a part of the organization,” Boesenberg said. “So we would always stop at (Lt.) Jonas Panik’s bench, the memorial there, and I would spend a moment with my son there. It meant a lot to us.” Rolling Thunder is done now, though. It was canceled last year and they disbanded the annual event.
And a couple of years ago, Boesenberg married for the first time. His wife’s name is Michelle.
ON AFGHANISTAN
After the United States spent 20 years at war in Afghanistan due to the 9/11 attacks, Boesenberg said, “It’s not really finished. I’m sad at how it ended. I’m disappointed there were people in charge who actually thought you could negotiate with a terrorist organization and they would abide by their word. That was a little rose glasses going on there. I studied history at the Naval Academy, so I’ve read quite a bit about conflict in every country. ... The history of the Afghan region as long as there have been recordings of societal interactions, they’ve been at war. For us to think we could go and fix it, I think was a little naïve ... But the truth of it is ... there must be those who thought we couldn’t win and couldn’t fix it and couldn’t put in a Democratic government that would be like a little McDonald’s hub in the east.
“But if nothing else, at least we slowed or stopped what could have been a very bad domino effect 20 years ago,” he said. “It now restarts that clock and the dominoes will begin to get stacked up again. And at some point somewhere, unfortunately, the United States will have to get involved again.
“But it’s about keeping the problems outside of our country by addressing them somewhere else, I guess.”
