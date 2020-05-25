While there were no new COVID-10-related deaths reported over the weekend in Elkhart County, the number of those who tested positive increased to 991 people, up 88 from Friday.

According to information Sunday from the Indiana State Department of Health, another 487 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the virus, raising the state's total to 31,376.

With 12 additional deaths, a total of 1,824 Hoosiers now are confirmed to have died from disease caused by the coronavirus, ISDH officials said. Another 152 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 220,801 tests for the virus have been reported to the department, up from 214,933 on Saturday.

Here are Sunday’s numbers:

Statewide — 31,376 positive cases, up 967; 1,824 deaths, up 33; 220,801 tested, up 12,240.

Elkhart County — 991 positive cases, up 88; 27 deaths, zero new; 7,760 tested.

LaGrange County — 60 positive cases, up two; two deaths, zero new; 442 tested.

Noble County — 181 positive cases, up 14; 20 deaths, zero new; 1,029 tested.

Kosciusko County — 78 positive cases, up seven; one death, zero new; 1,474 tested.

St. Joseph County — 1,155 positive cases, up 58; 34 deaths, up one; 10,878 tested.

Marshall County — 64 positive cases, up 10; one death, zero new; 1,280 tested.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.