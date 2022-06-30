ELKHART — An 8-year-old Elkhart boy is dead following a car-pedestrian collision in Elkhart County early Wednesday evening.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Hunt, 41, Goshen, was driving south on C.R. 7, south of C.R. 26, when his car struck the boy, later identified as Nolan Richard, 8, Elkhart, who was walking across the street to the west side of the roadway.
Richard was transported to Elkhart General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Hunt was uninjured.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.