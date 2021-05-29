ELKHART – Vernon Garman makes it a point to attend the Memorial Day service every year at Prairie Street Cemetery. He does so to pay his respects to the veterans who died in the same war that sent him overseas for more than two years.
“We always go over there,” Vernon said of the annual Memorial Day service.
Vernon volunteered for Army service 79 years ago, shortly after the United States became a combatant in World War II. His life has stretched on for decades after that experience and he is now in his 98th year. His wife Jean is 97 and they have been married for 75 years.
Vern still has his dress Army uniform from the war. There’s a stain on the back of the tie, a small hole in a coat sleeve, but the heavy wool material of the size 37 regular coat has held up well.
“I couldn’t believe how heavy those cloths were,” Vern said with a laugh as he hefted the outfit while standing in his home.
In his front room he slipped an arm into one sleeve of the jacket, then another. He tugged at the front of the coat as if he was going to button it, then let go.
“I can’t believe how much weight I have gained,” the still slim veteran joked.
Talking about his stored uniform, Vern indicated that in the future, he wants to wear it one more time.
“I hung it up and said, ‘when my time comes, I want that on.’”
Vern’s time has not come yet. He still drives and likes to work in the yard. He wants to continue to mow his lawn himself, but his 17-year-old lawnmower is in the shop needing parts that are no longer available. The issue of lawncare this summer remains up in the air, as his son is urging him to hire someone to mow.
He and his wife of 75-years, Jean, 97, still get around. They go to church every Sunday and then drive to Applebee’s restaurant in Goshen. At the restaurant they are sometime feted by fellow diners who notice Vernon’s World War II veteran shirt and hat and are eager to show their appreciation by paying for a meal and thanking him for his service.
“So many want to pay when we go to Applebee’s, and you don’t know who it is and you kind of feel funny,” Vernon said with humility.
And Vernon has no desire to stop driving.
“I have to tell you, I was over yesterday and passed my driver’s test,” Vernon said, while smiling proudly.
THE ENLISTMENT
Vern said he was working at NIBCO as a machinist when he and a buddy decided to enlist in the Army.
“We said, ‘let’s go down and see what we can do when they were asking for volunteers,’” he said. “Boy that is all it took.”
While in the Army Vernon was a corporal who served as a military policeman from 1942 to 1945 and had many other duties at an Army Air Corps base in Karachi, India. He was deployed from the 1060 AAF Base Unit in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to his discharge paperwork.
“I was listed as an MP, but we did everything when we got overseas,” Vernon explained.
The Indian base was known as Karachi Airfield. Karachi later became part of Pakistan during the 1947 partition of Indiana and Pakistan.
During the war the base was used to assemble Allied aircraft to deploy against Japanese forces to the east, according to the World War 2 Database website. The base was also used to ship supplies to eastern India and China.
Today the airfield is named Jinnah International Airport.
BUILDING A BASE
When his Air Corps unit arrived in Karachi, there was not much at the airbase other than a large hangar built by the British to house a dirigible, which never arrived. Vern and his pals used the hangar as a home until they could obtain tents and later construct housing, improve the airfield and erect a chow hut.
“Here is my pride and joy,” Vernon said as he grabbed a display case from the wall. The case features photos of him in front of his field tent at the base and his service ribbons. He was awarded the China-Burman-India Theater ribbon, the Asian-Pacific Theater ribbon, the European-Africa-Middle Eastern ribbon and the Good Conduct Medal.
Vernon admits his memory is not what it used to be. He has trouble recalling some details of his service, such as how he came to receive the European-Africa-Middle Eastern ribbon. He recalls being in his transport ship off of Africa for a week, where he saw shooting. That ship took 48 days to cross the Atlantic and Indiana oceans to reach Karachi, Vern recalled.
“We were sure glad when we got these tents,” Vern said while looking at his pictures. “We had to get the beds from the British. They were all made of ropes. We had mosquito nets tied down. We opened both hangar (doors) at each end during the day. The birds would fly through there. We would get ready to go to bed and have to take the mosquito net off and shake the bird stuff off.”
The base was mostly vacant land when his unit arrived.
“We built that whole airbase there,” Vernon said.
The Allied forces utilized local labor for a lot of the hard work.
“Everything was done by hand,” he said.
He said small, portable concrete mixers were lined up along the runway and the laborers would mix the concrete before it was poured.
“I always felt sorry for the women,” he said. “The men did do the shoveling and cement and that, but the women shoveled the cement up into big ole’ saucers and put it over their head and run out onto the runway to dump it.”
FIRING A SHOT
The Karachi base was too far away from Japanese airfields to be attacked, Vernon said. Only once during his deployment did they go to a blackout condition, but no attack materialized.
He did have a short brush with a historic figure while at the base. Madam Chiang Kai-shek, wife of the leader of China. She was to use the base on her journey to Washington, D.C. and Vernon was assigned to stand guard atop a tall building.
“They yelled up at me and said, ‘she’s not coming in today, so you might as well come down.’ … I unloaded my gun like I normally do and pointed it out over the airfield. But I didn’t realize that you unload the magazine in an M-1 and one always stays in. So, I fired — BOOM! So, the next day instead of putting me up there they gave me a .45 and Madam Chiang Kai-shek came in,” he said.
COMING HOME
While the war was not over in early 1945, Vernon’s participation was coming to an end.
“Just before I got orders to come back, I can remember six of us in the room (barracks) and the inspector (an officer) came through and he stopped and talked to each one of us. He asked the captain, ‘how long has he been here.’ He gave him the date. He (then) says to me, ‘you have been here too long.’”
Vernon’s sergeant then kidded him, telling him the reason he was going home was because he had been standing guard with his cap on inside. A soldier’s cap was supposed to be remove and tucked into the waistline in such circumstances, according to Vernon.
DISABILITIES AND RETIREMENT
His service to his country came at a cost to Vernon. He spent months in a hospital after he returned from India. His discharge papers note he had a 100% disability at the time for what the Army deemed a “nervous condition.”
“I was all right when I was over there,” Vernon explained. “I imagined things when I got home. So, I spent 119 days in the hospital and I got what they call 100% (disability rating) at that time.”
He had to have examinations yearly and over time his disability rating was reduced as his condition improved.
In recent years he experienced hearing loss related to his World War II service, resulting in a new disability. He wears hearing aids in both ears.
“You have all those planes,” he said of the noise generated at the airbase.
“I remember the first B-29s,” he said. “They sent three of them over to try the field out. All three of them had engine trouble trying to get off.”
Two of the B-29s were eventually able to fly away but the third was destroyed on purpose at the base.
Vernon said he is a member of the Disabled American Veterans lodge in Goshen. His other tie to Goshen is that he returned to work at NIBCO following his service and worked at the company’s Goshen factory. He retired from there in 1984, saying the company tried to give him a computer to use but he decided to retire instead.
“I said ‘No.’ I didn’t want any part of it,” he said with a chuckle.
And Vernon and Jean still don’t have a computer.
After retiring, Jean and Vernon lived for several years in Florida, but they returned to Elkhart when their children mentioned they would like to have them come back home. The couple has two children in their 70s, Tim and Kay, four grandchildren and there are great-grandchildren.
Looking back on his service to help stop European fascism and Japanese expansionism, Vernon is obviously proud of the United States.
“I look what is going around with these other countries and that,” Vernon said of the current state of the world. “We got the very best. There is nothing that can match the United States, because you wouldn’t see so many people go over the boundaries to get into here. There has got to be something.
“Best country in the world.”
