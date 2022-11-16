GOSHEN — A former Goshen resident has put together a guidebook to enhance spiritual, psychological, and philosophical health, covering topics ranging from ordinary, daily concerns to the deepest philosophical questions
“72 Wisdoms,” by Jeff Rasley, focuses on 72 topics or concerns Rasley says most people will have over the course of their life from how to deal with an annoying friend to boredom to facing death and living a good life. Each concern is introduced by a famous quote from a variety of sources including Jesus Christ, John Lennon, Mike Tyson, and Mahatma Gandhi.
“In talking about a lot of these concerns, I inject a lot of personal experience,” Rasley explained, adding that, as such, the book is partly a memoir.
Raised in Goshen, two chapters of Rasley’s book take place within the city — one on the idea of ‘home’ and another on nostalgia.
“There was a place right near our house on GraRoy Drive called the College Hole, and it was just this big gully or ravine that had been dug out years before I was even born, I guess, for a building that was going to be built by Goshen College,” Rasley recalled. “They ended up not building the building, and so this great big hole, which of course seemed a lot bigger to a little kid, just filled up with bushes and trees and all the neighborhood kids, that was kind of our favorite play area to play army and have gang wars and hide-and-go-seek and hide-the-flag, we did all that stuff, but eventually Goshen College paved it over and put in a parking lot behind the new dorm on the south side of Main Street.”
Using stories such as that, Rasley digs into the famous quotes and the meaning behind them.
The book came together in the beginning at Rasley began collecting impactful quotes he ran across in his daily life.
“One came from just talking after church during coffee hour,” he said. “One from a blog that my wife wrote… Eventually, it seemed like there was sort of a pattern developing.”
Ending at ‘72’ was an arbitrary cut-off, he admitted, but there is a logical pattern to the flow of the chapters.
“I keep, in some ways, coming back to Goshen as a theme,” he said.
Since he retired from law he’s written about two books per year. His first book was published in 2010 about mountaineering experiences in Nepal. In his second book, for example, Rasley talks about two of his ancestors, one who was a soldier at Wounded Knee, while the other received honors from the natives for helping them avoid starvation in the Goshen area.
The book was released Oct. 24 and is available through Amazon. For more information on Rasley or his collection of books, visit www.jeffreyrasley.com.