Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales.