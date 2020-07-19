The Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday that 927 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 56,571 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
A total of 2,629 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of two over the previous day. Marshall County had the only new death reported locally. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported statewide based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Elkhart County reported 71 new positive cases, ahead of St. Joseph County, where 58 new positive cases were reported.
To date, 626,880 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 614,455 on Saturday.
Nearly 36% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available statewide.
Here are Sunday’s numbers:
Statewide — 56,571 positive cases, up 927; 2,629 deaths, two new; 626,880 tested, up 12,453; positivity rate, 9.0%.
Elkhart County — 3,999 positive cases up 71; 64 deaths, zero new; 29,253 tested, up 641; positivity rate, 13.7%.
LaGrange County — 498 positive cases, zero new; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,323 tested, up 14; positivity rate, 21.4%.
Noble County — 556 positive cases, up five; 28 deaths, zero new; 5,110 tested, up 76; positivity rate, 10.9%.
Kosciusko County — 657 positive cases, up 25; eight deaths, zero new; 6,939 tested, up 240; positivity rate, 9.5%.
St. Joseph County — 2,491 positive cases, up 58; 73 deaths, one new; 33,766 tested, up 730; positivity rate, 7.4%.
Marshall County — 659 positive cases, up 14; 13 deaths, zero new; 5,775 tested, up 212; positivity rate, 11.4%.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
