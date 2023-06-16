LAGRANGE — A 70-year-old cold case has been closed thanks to DNA testing through the family history site Ancestry.com.
“It’s probably one of the biggest highlights of my life, to be able to tell people like Floyd and Mary that we’ve closed the case,” said Detective Stephanie Mickem of the LaGrange County Sheriff's Office.
Floyd and Mary are two of the surviving children of Ralph Stutzman, a LaGrange County farmer, who went missing Aug. 17, 1952. They attended a public announcement at the LCSD Friday afternoon to officially close their father’s cold case, along with nearly 20 family members and friends, as well as many more living in Florida they didn’t know they had, who participated via Zoom.
On Aug. 17, 1952, Ralph Stutzman was reported missing from his home in LaGrange County.
“Family was inside the house and Mr. Stutzman was believed to be in the barn, and he just kind of disappeared at that time,” Mickem said.
Stutzman was 47 years old, with a wife, 12 surviving children and one deceased, and a farm, when he went missing.
In April 2022, genealogist Randy Davis was contacted by a relative who was trying to locate her parents. She had used Ancestry DNA’s testing platform and found a match to a group of Stutzmans in LaGrange and also the Schrocks in Florida. On Sept. 27, 2022, he contacted the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and told them he believed they had solved a missing persons case from 70 years prior.
The woman, "Crystal," believed that she came from the lineage of Ralph Stutzman, who went missing in LaGrange County in 1952, but her DNA showed that her grandfather was in fact the father of a woman named Ruth in Ocala, Florida, who was known as Delbert Schrock, because the DNA was a match. The department requested that Stutzman’s daughter Mary also submit her DNA.
“It created that direct link to Ruth Hackney, which would have been Mary Stutzman-Boyd’s sister,” Mickem explained.
It was determined that at some point, Ralph Stutzman had moved to Florida and was going by the name of Delbert Schrock. There, he developed a second family, producing six more children, and died in 1968 in Florida, and that family was none the wiser that their patriarch was a missing person until they were contacted.
“It kind of threw me for a loop because I wasn’t aware of anything like that,” said John Schrock, a grandson living in Florida. “It’s kind of weird because my family growing up, as big as it is down here, it’s even bigger up there, so one day I’d like to be able to meet everybody.”
At 92, Mary Stutzman-Boyd is still alive, but suffering from memory issues, and her son Ben Boyd, another grandson of Stutzman, said he’s not sure if his mother will fully understand what’s transpired, but other members of the family most certainly do.
“For years and years, she always said that she would like to know what happened to her dad before she died,” Boyd said. “I think for the whole family it’s just a relief to know what really happened to him, and he’s not laying in some ditch somewhere and deteriorating away.”
Boyd remembers the rumors going around in the '50s when Stutzman originally came up missing, but he was only 5 years old, so he didn’t understand a lot of what was happening. Instead, Stutzman remembers playing with his youngest uncle Don, who is just 9 months older than him.
“We pretty much grew up as brothers … getting into trouble and cops and robbers and playing in the sandbox,” he recalled. “At 5 years old, I can remember Don and I, in the front yard, running around in the rain bare*** naked, and Grandpa’s standing in the front door, in the screen door, just laughing his butt off.”
The family still doesn’t have any idea why Stutzman left, but they are nevertheless already developing relationships, and talks of a family reunion are in the works. Those talks even continued on during the press conference as Stutzman’s son Floyd “Fuzz” Stutzman heard his nephew John Schrock, Ocala, speak for the first time via Zoom.
“Everybody that was involved in this, we can’t thank them enough,” Boyd said. “Just a great big thank you to the sheriff’s department and (Detective Stephanie Mickem).”